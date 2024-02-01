Magnum Unveils 'Euphoria' and 'Chill': New Flavors for Unique Sensory Experiences

Unilever's premium ice cream brand, Magnum, has broadened its delectable repertoire with the introduction of two new flavors: 'Euphoria Pink Lemonade' and 'Vegan Chill Blueberry Cookie.' Magnum's latest duo innovation merges its signature creamy texture with a refreshing sorbet, promising an unparalleled multi-sensory experience for ice cream enthusiasts.

Euphoria: A Taste of Joy

The Euphoria Pink Lemonade flavor is a celebration of extreme happiness, as its name suggests. Magnum has artfully crafted a taste profile that combines the tartness of pink lemonade with the brand's iconic rich and creamy texture. This innovative blend aims to offer a refreshing and indulgent flavor experience that can evoke a state of euphoria in the consumer.

Chill: A Plant-Based Indulgence

On the other hand, the Vegan Chill Blueberry Cookie variety is Magnum's tribute to tranquility. This plant-based option is a delightful mix of blueberry and cookie flavors, designed for those seeking plant-based indulgences. The Chill flavor embodies the sense of calmness and relaxation associated with chilling out, offering a serene dessert experience.

Magnum's Flavorful Endeavor

Magnum's new flavors are a testament to the brand's commitment to cater to diverse consumer preferences and moods. Daniel Lythgo, the brand manager for Magnum UK at Unilever, explains that these unique flavor profiles are inspired by the distinct emotional experiences associated with enjoying ice cream. These flavors are set to hit the market backed by a robust £9m marketing campaign, including a 3D OOH campaign, TV, Social, Experiential, Audio, and more.