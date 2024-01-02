Maestro Dobel Tequila Launches Second Annual Atelier: Trajineras Edition

Maestro Dobel Tequila, a brand known for its trailblazing endeavors in the sphere of aged tequilas, has unveiled the second annual release of its Maestro Dobel Atelier: Trajineras Edition. This limited edition series, renowned for its marriage of traditional Mexican artistry with exquisite tequila production, features hand-painted Extra Anejo bottles.

Masterful Blend of Age and Artistry

The Atelier Extra Anejo tequila is aged over a span of three years in fresh American and European oak barrels. This meticulous aging process imparts a complex aroma and flavor profile to the spirit, marked by hints of dried fruit, pineapple, apple, butter, prune, cinnamon, charred oak, toasted almond, and spices. Each bottle, a testament to Mexican craftsmanship, is adorned with the same painting technique used for ‘alebrijes’, the intricate and colorful figurative carvings hailing from Oaxaca.

Reflecting Vibrant Mexican Culture

The Trajineras Edition stands as a testament to Maestro Dobel’s ongoing endeavor to innovate within the ultra-premium tequila category. Building on a legacy of 11 generations of tequila making, this year’s edition draws from the vibrant trajineras boats of Xochimilco, Mexico City. Priced at $250 per bottle, the Trajineras Edition is a collector’s item, not just for its content, but also for its vibrant representation of Mexican culture.

Available in Limited Quantities

Tequila connoisseurs can procure the Trajineras Edition in limited quantities at ReserveBar and across the United States. Established in 2003 and introduced to the American market in 2008, Maestro Dobel Tequila has a reputation for its industry firsts, including the creation of the first Cristalino tequila. The brand’s emphasis on heritage and craftsmanship is evident in its range of fine tequilas, each a testament to a legacy spanning over a century.