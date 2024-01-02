en English
Business

Maestro Dobel Tequila Launches Second Annual Atelier: Trajineras Edition

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
Maestro Dobel Tequila Launches Second Annual Atelier: Trajineras Edition

Maestro Dobel Tequila, a brand known for its trailblazing endeavors in the sphere of aged tequilas, has unveiled the second annual release of its Maestro Dobel Atelier: Trajineras Edition. This limited edition series, renowned for its marriage of traditional Mexican artistry with exquisite tequila production, features hand-painted Extra Anejo bottles.

Masterful Blend of Age and Artistry

The Atelier Extra Anejo tequila is aged over a span of three years in fresh American and European oak barrels. This meticulous aging process imparts a complex aroma and flavor profile to the spirit, marked by hints of dried fruit, pineapple, apple, butter, prune, cinnamon, charred oak, toasted almond, and spices. Each bottle, a testament to Mexican craftsmanship, is adorned with the same painting technique used for ‘alebrijes’, the intricate and colorful figurative carvings hailing from Oaxaca.

Reflecting Vibrant Mexican Culture

The Trajineras Edition stands as a testament to Maestro Dobel’s ongoing endeavor to innovate within the ultra-premium tequila category. Building on a legacy of 11 generations of tequila making, this year’s edition draws from the vibrant trajineras boats of Xochimilco, Mexico City. Priced at $250 per bottle, the Trajineras Edition is a collector’s item, not just for its content, but also for its vibrant representation of Mexican culture.

Available in Limited Quantities

Tequila connoisseurs can procure the Trajineras Edition in limited quantities at ReserveBar and across the United States. Established in 2003 and introduced to the American market in 2008, Maestro Dobel Tequila has a reputation for its industry firsts, including the creation of the first Cristalino tequila. The brand’s emphasis on heritage and craftsmanship is evident in its range of fine tequilas, each a testament to a legacy spanning over a century.

Business Food Mexico
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

