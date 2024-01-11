Maeme’s to Spice Up Daubhill with New Outlet: A Boost for Jobs and Economy

A new chapter is set to unfold in the culinary landscape of Daubhill as Maeme’s, the much-loved Piri Piri chicken restaurant and takeaway chain, proposes its latest outlet on Derby Street. The plan, currently under the eagle eyes of Bolton Council, envisions a transformation of an existing retail space into a gastronomical hotspot.

A Taste of Transformation

Maeme’s ambitious blueprint involves a complete overhaul of the ground floor of the building, marking its rebirth as a bustling restaurant and takeaway. The anticipated changes are not just cosmetic; they signify a commitment to quality and sustainability. High-quality window designs will grace the new shop front, beckoning passersby with the promise of delectable Piri Piri chicken. The refurbishment further promises the utilisation of sustainable, locally sourced materials, echoing the brand’s commitment to community and environmental responsibility.

Job Creation and Economic Boost

The ripple effects of Maeme’s new outlet extend beyond the palate. The restaurant is poised to be a job creator, with plans to employ three full-time and two part-time staff members, bolstering local employment. The move also signals a positive uptick in the commercial offerings in the area, which already boasts varied retail premises from domestic appliance outlets to other food takeaways and barbershops.

Continuing the Maeme’s Legacy

With its headquarters nestled in Southall, London, Maeme’s has successfully etched its name across the country. The proposed Daubhill outlet, submitted to the council on the 20th of December, is the latest in the chain’s continued expansion. As the wait for the council’s decision, expected by the 27th of February, continues, the anticipation for the new Maeme’s outlet builds, promising to serve up more than just its signature Piri Piri chicken.