Madurai CID Makes Significant Strides in Combating Ration Rice Smuggling in 2023

In an unprecedented effort against the smuggling of ration rice in Tamil Nadu, India, the Madurai zonal unit of the Civil Supplies – Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has made remarkable progress throughout 2023. The department has seized an astonishing 916 tonnes of ration rice and detained 2,089 individuals involved in the unlawful activity.

Massive Crackdown on Ration Rice Smuggling

The CID’s operations spanned across 10 southern districts, resulting in 1,670 registered cases related to the illicit trade of this essential food. In the process, authorities confiscated a total of 659 vehicles used in the smuggling operations, including 267 bikes, 39 three-wheelers, and 353 four-wheelers.

Curbing Other Food-related Offences

Aside from rice smuggling, the Civil Supplies CID has been active in addressing other food-related offences. They booked 229 cases for misuse of domestic cooking gas cylinders, seizing 477 cylinders in the process. Fuel smuggling was also tackled, with 22,150 litres of adulterated petrol and diesel confiscated in six separate cases.

The department also intercepted the smuggling of pulses and wheat, securing 24,371 kg of pulses and 320 kg of wheat. These seized goods are now stored in Civil Supplies godowns for safekeeping.

Efforts to Curb Cross-Border Smuggling

To prevent the cross-border smuggling of ration rice from Tamil Nadu to Kerala, surprise inspections have been implemented at state border checkpoints. The Goondas Act has been invoked against 13 individuals for their involvement in smuggling activities over the past year.

Convictions have been achieved in 42 cases, and arrest warrants have been executed against 26 individuals who failed to attend court hearings. Efforts have also been made to monitor 65 habitual offenders through Revenue Divisional Officers.

The Superintendent of Police for the Madurai Food Cell, P.V. Vijeya Karthik Raj, has urged the public to report any information regarding foodgrain smuggling to a designated toll-free number, assuring the informants’ identities will be protected.