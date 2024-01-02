MadTree Brewing Begins Renovations for a New Taproom Kitchen

MadTree Brewing Company, a popular brewery in Oakley, Ohio, has kicked off the year with the commencement of major renovations to introduce a new Taproom kitchen. The renovation project, which began on the first Monday of the year, aims to revamp and expand the previous kitchen occupied by Catch-A-Fire Pizza.

Renovations Set to Complete by Spring

With a completion date set for early Spring 2024, the renovation will result in a broader menu, going beyond just pizza. The new kitchen will offer a range of dishes, including sandwiches, appetizers, and a range of seasonal offerings. The renovation promises to incorporate technology and efficiency to enhance the consumer experience.

(Read Also: US Embassy in Luxembourg Opens 2024 Grants Program to Bolster Cultural Ties)

Interim Arrangements and Inclusion Efforts

In the interim, as the construction progresses, MadTree’s loyal customers will not be left hanging. The brewery has arranged for a lineup of local food trucks, such as Red Sesame and Sweets & Meats, to cater to its patrons, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of delicious food to complement their beers. The brewery is also paying special attention to individuals with developmental disabilities, making efforts to provide accessibility training for staff and introduce innovative technology to enable mobile ordering from anywhere within the premises.

End of an Era, and the Beginning of a New One

The renovation marks a significant transition for MadTree Brewing, following the closure of Catch-A-Fire Pizza, a local eatery that operated within the brewery’s premises for a decade. Despite the end of Catch-A-Fire’s tenure, the brewery’s new kitchen will continue to satisfy pizza lovers, ensuring that the essence of the beloved pizza parlor lives on in the new creation.

(Read Also: Circuit Court Declares Public Posting of Legal Standards Fair Use: Implications for Standards Organizations)