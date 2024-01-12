en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Lynn Yamada Davis: A Tribute to the Social Media Chef and Influencer

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:50 pm EST
Lynn Yamada Davis: A Tribute to the Social Media Chef and Influencer

It is with a heavy heart that we report the passing of Lynn Yamada Davis, a beloved social media influencer and chef, known to millions as ‘Lynja’. Davis passed away on January 1 at Riverview Medical Center in New Jersey, succumbing to her battle with esophageal cancer. This news was shared by her daughter, Hannah Mariko Shofet, leaving a profound impact on her extensive family and her enormous fan base, which counts up to 17.4 million followers on TikTok alone.

The Life and Legacy of Lynn Yamada Davis

There is much to be said about the vibrant life and legacy of Lynn Yamada Davis. Born and bred in New York City, she graduated from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), thereafter carving out an illustrious career in telecommunications. However, it was the allure of the culinary world where she found her true calling, becoming an internet sensation later in life. Her endearing personality and infectious humor, combined with her skillful cooking, made her a household name, inspiring millions across the globe.

Recognizing Her Influence

In acknowledgement of her influence and the positive impact she made, Forbes recognized Davis by including her on its ’50 over 50′ list in 2022. This prestigious list celebrates women over 50 who have achieved significant success later in life, breaking the boundaries of ageism in the process. Davis’ inclusion on this list stands testament to her incredible life journey and her ability to inspire people of all ages.

A Heartfelt Tribute and a Promise to Carry On

In a touching tribute, her son Tim Davis posted an emotional video on Lynn’s popular TikTok page. The tribute, a compilation of cherished photographs, celebrated Lynn’s vibrant life and the profound impact she had on her family and fans. Tim expressed his gratitude to Lynja’s followers for their support, promising that the social media page would remain active to post pre-edited clips as per Lynn’s wishes. However, he also shared that the page would eventually become inactive, marking an end to an era of joy, humor, and warmth that Lynn brought to her followers. As fans continue to share heartfelt messages, it is evident that Lynn’s legacy will continue to live on, touching and inspiring lives.

0
Food Obituary Social Issues
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
33 mins ago
Boxer & Clover: Matt Hinckley's Innovative Barbecue Popup at East End Market
As the sun sets on Farm & Haus at East End Market, a new culinary dawn is breaking with the introduction of Boxer & Clover, a novel barbecue concept by Matt Hinckley, renowned for his commitment to responsibly sourced meats. The six-month popup is set to launch in late February or early March, promising a
Boxer & Clover: Matt Hinckley's Innovative Barbecue Popup at East End Market
Disneyland Paris Unveils Royal Banquet Restaurant: A Regal Dining Journey into the Heart of Disney Narratives
3 hours ago
Disneyland Paris Unveils Royal Banquet Restaurant: A Regal Dining Journey into the Heart of Disney Narratives
Bradford Pubs to Honor Scottish Poet with Week-long Celebration
3 hours ago
Bradford Pubs to Honor Scottish Poet with Week-long Celebration
Artpark Art Ale: A Unique Blend of Craft Beer and Live Music
44 mins ago
Artpark Art Ale: A Unique Blend of Craft Beer and Live Music
Meals on Wheels, H-E-B Partner for 'Sauces for Seniors' Initiative
3 hours ago
Meals on Wheels, H-E-B Partner for 'Sauces for Seniors' Initiative
Baton Rouge's Culinary Scene Heats Up with Five New Restaurants in 2024
3 hours ago
Baton Rouge's Culinary Scene Heats Up with Five New Restaurants in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Presidential Gala Dinner: A Testimony of Unity and Vision
57 seconds
ANC Presidential Gala Dinner: A Testimony of Unity and Vision
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Jackson, McCaffrey, and Lamb Lead the Pack
2 mins
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Jackson, McCaffrey, and Lamb Lead the Pack
Snow Shoveling: A Winter Activity Laden with Health Risks
2 mins
Snow Shoveling: A Winter Activity Laden with Health Risks
President Cyril Ramaphosa Reflects on ANC's Legacy at Annual Gala Dinner
3 mins
President Cyril Ramaphosa Reflects on ANC's Legacy at Annual Gala Dinner
Sharks' Werner Kok Emblems Tough Season Ahead of Cup Clash; Website Shares Cookie Policy
3 mins
Sharks' Werner Kok Emblems Tough Season Ahead of Cup Clash; Website Shares Cookie Policy
Decoding Renal Cell Carcinoma Bone Metastasis: A Cellular and Molecular Perspective
4 mins
Decoding Renal Cell Carcinoma Bone Metastasis: A Cellular and Molecular Perspective
Hancock County Reps Spark Legislative Changes as Indiana's 2024 Session Begins
7 mins
Hancock County Reps Spark Legislative Changes as Indiana's 2024 Session Begins
Unveiling Student Health Concerns: Challenges and Solutions
8 mins
Unveiling Student Health Concerns: Challenges and Solutions
COVID-19’s $8.1 Billion Impact on Pennsylvania Healthcare: A Report
8 mins
COVID-19’s $8.1 Billion Impact on Pennsylvania Healthcare: A Report
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app