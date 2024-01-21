Lyman Hall High School's Culinary Program: Cooking Up Business Skills

At Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford, Connecticut, the Culinary Arts Program is doing more than just teaching students how to cook. It is teaching them how to run a business. This unique initiative, under the direction of Program Director Sharon Drossopoulos, has been integrated into the school's curriculum, offering students a practical and educational learning experience.

The Culinary Program: Beyond Basic Cooking Skills

The program goes beyond imparting basic cooking skills. It includes a 'grab & go' restaurant service designed specifically for teachers, promoting healthy and immune-boosting food options. Students are involved in preparing and serving food at this mini-cafe, providing them with real-world culinary experience. Senior student Breanna Mather plays a significant role as a manager, handling responsibilities such as bill management and ensuring all necessary permits are obtained for hosting events.

Running an Actual Business: An Integral Part of the Curriculum

But the program is not limited to this 'grab & go' service. It also includes a 45-seat restaurant, the 'Top of the Hill,' which offers themed cuisine buffets during the Spring Term. Reservations are required for the Thursday buffets, featuring dishes from around the world. The restaurant also offers Grab and Go Deli service on Tuesdays, with reservations cancellable up to 24 hours in advance. This restaurant, run by students, gives them invaluable experience in managing and operating an actual business.

Culinary Program: More than Just a Classroom Experience

Beyond the school boundaries, the Culinary Arts Program also extends to community engagement. Students operate a food truck, participate in local events like the 'Taste of Wallingford,' and cater to events, serving the community while learning. This hands-on approach teaches students not only culinary skills but also business management, customer service, and community involvement.

Overall, the Culinary Arts Program at Lyman Hall High School offers a comprehensive educational experience, blending classroom learning with real-world experience. It's not just about learning to cook; it's about preparing students for the future, equipping them with skills and experience that will serve them well in their careers.