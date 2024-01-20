Luxembourg's Agriculture Minister Advocates for Sustainable Practices at GFFA Conference

Luxembourg's Minister of Agriculture, Food and Viticulture, Martine Hansen, recently took center stage at the sixteenth Conference of Ministers of Agriculture in Berlin, a key event of the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA). The forum saw the participation of more than 80 agriculture ministers from across the globe, coming together to deliberate on the future of food systems, the escalating battle against hunger and malnutrition, and the mounting challenges posed by climate change, biodiversity loss, and armed conflicts.

Emphasizing Sustainable Agriculture

Hansen, during her address, underscored the significance of sustainable agriculture, the need for resilient supply chains, and advocated for a reduction in the use of plant protection products. She turned the spotlight on Luxembourg's commendable efforts in promoting sustainable agricultural practices, reducing food waste, and championing regional and organic products.

Collective Commitment to Sustainable Food Systems

The GFFA forum ended with a collective commitment from the ministers to advance sustainable food systems and resilient supply chains. A noteworthy focus was on the support of stakeholders in rural areas, particularly women and youth, acknowledging their crucial role in the agriculture sector.

Hansen's Bilateral Meeting and 'Grüne Woche'

Aside from the main conference, Hansen engaged in a bilateral meeting with her Saarland counterpart, Petra Berg. She also graced the 'Grüne Woche' (International Green Week) trade fair in Berlin, a prominent event showcasing food, agriculture, and horticulture.

Organized by the German Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the 2024 GFFA, held from 17 to 20 January, revolved around the theme of 'Food systems for our future: Joining forces for a Zero Hunger world!'. The conference was a platform for discussions on diverse topics directly relevant to food security and agricultural policies, such as school meal nutrition standards, transparency in global agricultural markets, and the right to adequate food.