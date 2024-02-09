Luna's Groceries Expands to South Madison: Bringing Fresh Food and Community Engagement

In South Madison, Wisconsin, a new beacon of hope and nourishment is set to emerge in the form of a grocery store. Luna's Groceries, the beloved local establishment that transformed the Allied-Dunn's Marsh Neighborhood into an oasis of healthy food options, has partnered with the Community Development Authority (CDA) and the City's Economic Development Division (EDD) to bring their magic to the Village on Park mall.

A Recipe for Success

Since its inception in 2019, Luna's Groceries has been more than just a grocery store. It has become a central community resource, providing access to fresh and nutritious food options for residents who were previously underserved. The Allied Drive area, once classified as a food desert, saw a significant improvement in the quality of life for its residents thanks to Luna's commitment to their motto: 'bringing food to the hungry walker'.

Co-owner Mariam Maldonado, a driving force behind Luna's success, expressed her excitement about the new venture. "Our mission has always been to provide diverse and healthy food choices to our community," she said. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to extend this mission to the South Madison community."

A City's Investment in Health and Diversity

The partnership between Luna's Groceries, the CDA, and the EDD is part of a larger city initiative to invest in South Madison, promote healthy food access, and support underrepresented business owners. The lease agreement finalizes plans for Luna's to establish a new store in the former Yue-Wah grocery space at the Village on Park mall.

Renovations to the existing space are expected to be completed by late spring of 2024. After these renovations, Luna's will make their own improvements to the store space, ensuring it aligns with their commitment to creating welcoming and accessible environments for their customers.

A Bright Future Ahead

As the South Madison community eagerly awaits the arrival of Luna's Groceries, the impact of this partnership extends beyond the physical store. It represents a shared vision of a healthier, more inclusive future, where access to quality food is a right, not a privilege.

In the words of Mariam Maldonado, "We believe that everyone deserves access to healthy food options, regardless of where they live. With this new location, we hope to continue making a difference in the lives of our customers and contributing to the vibrancy of the South Madison community."

As the doors of Luna's Groceries prepare to open at the Village on Park mall, the South Madison community stands on the precipice of a new chapter. A chapter filled with fresh produce, diverse food options, and a renewed commitment to health and well-being.