en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Low and No Alcohol Wine Masters Competition Showcases Best Wines

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Low and No Alcohol Wine Masters Competition Showcases Best Wines

The distilled essence of a wine’s allure, its captivating flavors, and the thrill of sipping a fine vintage isn’t confined to bottles teeming with alcohol. This fact was splendidly showcased at the Global Low and No Alcohol Wine Masters competition held last month. The event witnessed an array of premium low and no-alcohol wines, from sparkling to still whites and reds, each boasting its unique charm and personality.

Oddbird’s No-Alcohol Sparkling Rosé Takes a Gold

Among the standout brands was Oddbird, a no-alcohol wine brand celebrated for its minimalist yet elegant packaging and wines that closely mimic full-strength varieties. Its sparkling rosé from Grenache was a notable success, clinching a Gold medal. The wine enchanted judges with its wine-like qualities, notes of strawberry jam, a dry green-apple bite, and fine bubbles that danced on the palate.

More Winners from the Low and No Alcohol Wine Masters

The competition also recognized a medium-sweet salmon-pink sparkling wine. Its vibrant red berry fruit flavors and high acidity made it an ideal pairing partner for smoked salmon or mackerel paté. From Australia, Tempus Two’s Zero Pinot Grigio caught attention with its complex layers of flavor, including pear, apple, and fresh citrus, despite having no alcohol.

Edenvale, another Australian producer, showcased a Verdejo and Sauvignon Blanc blend from Spain and a medium-dry Sauvignon Blanc from Southeastern Australia. Both offerings were lauded for their balance of sweetness and acidity, making them versatile for various food pairings.

Unveiling the Low and No Masters

The Global Low and No Masters, adjudged by experienced judges, bestows Gold, Silver, or Bronze medals to deserving wines. Exceptional wines even earn the coveted title of Low and No Master. The featured report only includes medal winners, with more details available on The Global Wine Masters website.

Moreover, a recent survey by the Portman Group in partnership with YouGov revealed that young adults are the biggest consumers of no- and low-alcohol alternatives. A significant 44% of 18- to 24-year-olds consider themselves occasional or regular drinkers of alcohol alternatives, a notable increase from 31% in 2022. The availability of alcohol alternatives has never been more abundant, helping UK drinkers, particularly younger adults, to drink responsibly.

0
Australia Food
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australia Braces for Grocery Price Hike in 2024: Sky News Host Predicts

By Geeta Pillai

New Zealand's First Union Advocates for 'Safe Rates' System Amid Rising Impaired Driving Charges in Ontario

By Geeta Pillai

EMX Royalty Corporation Announces Option Agreement with Lumira Energy Ltd.

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's First Domestic Violence-Related Fatality of 2024: A Suspected Murder-Suicide

By Geeta Pillai

Sisters Inside Conference: A Beacon for Abolition Feminism ...
@Australia · 24 mins
Sisters Inside Conference: A Beacon for Abolition Feminism ...
heart comment 0
Australian Government’s Renewable Energy Policies Criticized for Rising Costs

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Government's Renewable Energy Policies Criticized for Rising Costs
AI’s Rising Influence in Australian Politics and Non-Profit Sector

By Geeta Pillai

AI's Rising Influence in Australian Politics and Non-Profit Sector
Nationals Leader Questions Government’s Handling of Farming Pacific Scheme

By Geeta Pillai

Nationals Leader Questions Government's Handling of Farming Pacific Scheme
Russell Crowe Uncovers Italian Ancestry and Historical Connections in Family Heritage Exploration

By Geeta Pillai

Russell Crowe Uncovers Italian Ancestry and Historical Connections in Family Heritage Exploration
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangladesh Chhatra League Marks 76th Anniversary: A Testament to History and the Future
8 seconds
Bangladesh Chhatra League Marks 76th Anniversary: A Testament to History and the Future
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia
15 seconds
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia
Serums vs Moisturizers: A Matter of Individual Skin Needs
28 seconds
Serums vs Moisturizers: A Matter of Individual Skin Needs
Ebonyi State Governor Announces Major Upgrade to State's Healthcare System
31 seconds
Ebonyi State Governor Announces Major Upgrade to State's Healthcare System
Congressman Bruce Westerman Reflects on 2023: Key Legislation and Future Priorities
1 min
Congressman Bruce Westerman Reflects on 2023: Key Legislation and Future Priorities
Northern Emancipation Network Calls Out Alleged Marginalization Within Nigerian Governors Forum
1 min
Northern Emancipation Network Calls Out Alleged Marginalization Within Nigerian Governors Forum
Charlotte Crosby Discloses Fitness Journey Post-Pregnancy, Amidst Online Criticism
1 min
Charlotte Crosby Discloses Fitness Journey Post-Pregnancy, Amidst Online Criticism
The GGA Fajara Club Golf Event: A Spotlight on Regional Golf Talent
2 mins
The GGA Fajara Club Golf Event: A Spotlight on Regional Golf Talent
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
3 mins
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app