Low and No Alcohol Wine Masters Competition Showcases Best Wines

The distilled essence of a wine’s allure, its captivating flavors, and the thrill of sipping a fine vintage isn’t confined to bottles teeming with alcohol. This fact was splendidly showcased at the Global Low and No Alcohol Wine Masters competition held last month. The event witnessed an array of premium low and no-alcohol wines, from sparkling to still whites and reds, each boasting its unique charm and personality.

Oddbird’s No-Alcohol Sparkling Rosé Takes a Gold

Among the standout brands was Oddbird, a no-alcohol wine brand celebrated for its minimalist yet elegant packaging and wines that closely mimic full-strength varieties. Its sparkling rosé from Grenache was a notable success, clinching a Gold medal. The wine enchanted judges with its wine-like qualities, notes of strawberry jam, a dry green-apple bite, and fine bubbles that danced on the palate.

More Winners from the Low and No Alcohol Wine Masters

The competition also recognized a medium-sweet salmon-pink sparkling wine. Its vibrant red berry fruit flavors and high acidity made it an ideal pairing partner for smoked salmon or mackerel paté. From Australia, Tempus Two’s Zero Pinot Grigio caught attention with its complex layers of flavor, including pear, apple, and fresh citrus, despite having no alcohol.

Edenvale, another Australian producer, showcased a Verdejo and Sauvignon Blanc blend from Spain and a medium-dry Sauvignon Blanc from Southeastern Australia. Both offerings were lauded for their balance of sweetness and acidity, making them versatile for various food pairings.

Unveiling the Low and No Masters

The Global Low and No Masters, adjudged by experienced judges, bestows Gold, Silver, or Bronze medals to deserving wines. Exceptional wines even earn the coveted title of Low and No Master. The featured report only includes medal winners, with more details available on The Global Wine Masters website.

Moreover, a recent survey by the Portman Group in partnership with YouGov revealed that young adults are the biggest consumers of no- and low-alcohol alternatives. A significant 44% of 18- to 24-year-olds consider themselves occasional or regular drinkers of alcohol alternatives, a notable increase from 31% in 2022. The availability of alcohol alternatives has never been more abundant, helping UK drinkers, particularly younger adults, to drink responsibly.