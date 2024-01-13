Love is in the Air: Four Seasons Astir Palace Athens’ Valentine’s Day Celebrations

The Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel in Athens is setting the stage for love and camaraderie this Valentine’s Day, 2024. With three unique events spanning across its distinguished venues – Pelagos, Mercato, and Avra, the hotel is extending an invitation to couples, singles, friends, and even families.

A Michelin Star Valentine’s at Pelagos

Reopening on the very day of love, Pelagos, a Michelin-starred restaurant noted for its authentic local cuisine, is offering a six-course gourmet tasting menu. This culinary journey includes delicacies such as Red Prawn Tartare and Turbot Farci with Black Truffle, with an optional wine pairing to enhance the gastronomic experience.

Mercato: A Twist on Italian Classics

Mercato, the hotel’s seaside trattoria, is not far behind in the celebrations. A six-course menu with a modern spin on Italian classics awaits its guests. The menu stars dishes like Tuna and Caviar and Wagyu Beef with Foie Gras, promising an unforgettable feast for the senses.

‘Avra For All’ – A Celebration Beyond Romance

Avra, famed for its dynamic cocktails and DJ events, is hosting the ‘Avra For All’ event. Curated by mixologist Manon Kapfer, a special Valentine’s Drinks Menu brings a refreshing twist to the day’s celebrations. Avra welcomes everyone, challenging the conventional notion that Valentine’s Day is solely for couples.

The Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel in Athens continues its long-standing narrative of romantic milestones. Since its inception in 1961, the hotel has been a symbol of romance on the Athens Riviera. The Valentine’s Day 2024 events are a testament to the hotel’s history and a celebration of love, life, and existence.