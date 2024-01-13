en English
Agriculture

Louisiana Woman Sets State Record with 44-Pound Cabbage

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:34 am EST
Louisiana Woman Sets State Record with 44-Pound Cabbage

In a quiet corner of Bourg, Louisiana, Jenny Bourg, a lifelong home gardener, has ushered in a new era of gardening prowess. Rising from a humble seed planted in July 2023, her Sapporo cabbage has tipped the scales to become the largest ever grown in the state of Louisiana. Weighing in at an awe-inspiring 44.115 pounds and flaunting a circumference of 7 feet, 2 inches, the colossal cabbage has dwarfed the previous state record.

Crushing the Competition

The previous holder of the state record, Macyn Bertucci, a third-grader from New Orleans, had grown a 28-pound cabbage back in 2018. Bourg’s gargantuan vegetable has not only shattered Bertucci’s record but has also redefined the standards of cabbage cultivation in Louisiana.

A World Record Still Stands

Despite the colossal size of Bourg’s cabbage, the world record for the heaviest cabbage remains unchallenged. Scott Robb of Palmer, Alaska, still holds the title with his monumental cabbage weighing an incredible 138.28 pounds grown in 2012.

Cabbage: A Labor of Love and Therapy

Bourg’s gardening skills were honed through years of practice, learning from her family. She considers gardening therapeutic, a sentiment echoed by many who find solace in the soil. Her record-setting cabbage, a testament to her skill and dedication, was put to good use. The giant cabbage was transformed into mouthwatering casseroles and served with ham. The bounty was shared with her neighbor, spreading the joy of her achievement within her community.

However, even Bourg admits that, after such an intensive cabbage-focused experience, she is ‘tired of eating cabbage.’ One could argue it’s a small price to pay for the distinction of growing the largest cabbage in the state’s history.

0
Agriculture Food United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

