Business

Los Amigos to Open New Outlet in Belleville, Replaces Closed El Gordito

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Los Amigos to Open New Outlet in Belleville, Replaces Closed El Gordito

Los Amigos Mexican-American Restaurant & Grill is gearing up to expand its culinary presence with a new outlet in Belleville, Illinois. The upcoming establishment is essentially a phoenix rising from the ashes of El Gordito, which recently shut its doors at 2630 Mascoutah Ave, making way for the seventh location of the family-owned Los Amigos chain.

A Quick Leap for Opportunity

Erick Roman, co-owner of Los Amigos, came to know about the opportunity through an acquaintance. Wasting no time, Roman contacted the property owner and successfully secured the location for their restaurant chain. The Romans, known for their delectable Mexican-American cuisine, now look forward to welcoming guests to this new location.

Preparation in Full Swing

The Roman family is currently busy preparing the new site for its grand opening, which is expected in about 9-10 weeks—likely in mid-March. The preparations include an intensive cleaning operation and acquisition of new tables and chairs, adding a fresh touch to the place. Alongside the physical setup, they are also obtaining necessary permits, including the crucial liquor license.

Continuing the Culinary Journey

In the interim, food enthusiasts can head to the Los Amigos location in O’Fallon to satiate their appetites. Post its launch, the Belleville spot will join the Los Amigos family of restaurants operating in Carlyle, Vandalia, Greenville, and Effingham in Illinois, as well as in Kokomo, Indiana. With each location, Los Amigos continues to spread its flavorsome offerings, adding more chapters to its ongoing culinary story.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

