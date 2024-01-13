en English
Agriculture

Looming Starvation in Makande: An Appeal for Urgent Aid

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:38 pm EST
Looming Starvation in Makande: An Appeal for Urgent Aid

In the rural expanse of Kariba, Zimbabwe, within the dust-ridden settlements of Makande, a chilling specter of starvation looms large. The villagers, trapped in an escalating crisis of food shortages, have made an urgent appeal for aid. This grim narrative unfolds in the words of Ward 11 councillor, Pedzisai Majoni, who reports that the majority of the 2,800 households in his ward are grappling with the harsh reality of scarcity. The situation is so dire that it threatens to impede the educational performance of school children.

Insufficient Rainfall and Poor Harvests: The Root of the Crisis

The scarcity of food staples stems from a season marred by insufficient rainfall. The dry spell has resulted in poor grain harvests, leaving granaries empty and stomachs unfed. This scarcity, however, extends beyond the dining table, casting long shadows on the area’s overall sustenance.

The Additional Burden of Water Shortages

As if the food shortage wasn’t daunting enough, headman Robson Magunje underscores the additional challenge of water shortages. He elucidates the urgent need for borehole drilling, a potential lifeline to ensure water for both human and animal consumption. Furthermore, Magunje calls on the government to assist with irrigation, a crucial step towards preventing further starvation.

Government Intervention: A Ray of Hope

In response to the dire circumstances, Mariam Chombo, the Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister, assures that the government is fully aware of the crisis. The minister reveals plans for a food aid program, a beacon of hope for the starving populace. This initiative, the result of discussions with the minister of social welfare, July Moyo, is expected to take off soon. The Kariba district, which includes 12 rural and nine urban wards, has identified rural Kariba as the worst affected area in terms of food security within the province.

Agriculture Food Zimbabwe
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

