Long Beach Last Call: Celebrating the City's Bar Culture with Chef Ulises Pineda-Alfaro

As Long Beach gears up for Last Call, a 10-day celebration of its vibrant bar culture, the spotlight shines on the culinary and cocktail prowess that makes the city's nightlife scene uniquely compelling. At the heart of this festivity stands Chef Ulises Pineda-Alfaro, whose El Barrio Cantina blends Mexican heritage, American upbringing, and a deep-rooted love for Los Angeles into an intoxicating mix of flavors and experiences.

Advertisment

A Culinary Tribute to Heritage and Community

El Barrio Cantina, under the helm of Chef Pineda-Alfaro, is not just a restaurant; it's a narrative woven from the chef's life, combining the richness of Mexican cuisine with the diverse cultural tapestry of Los Angeles. The menu is a testament to this blend, featuring dishes that pay homage to Pineda-Alfaro's mother's cooking while infusing playful nods to American fast food. From scallop crudo to innovative mariscos, El Barrio stands as a beacon of culinary excellence in Long Beach.

Transforming Spaces and Perceptions

Advertisment

The transformation of the space that once housed Ashley's into El Barrio Cantina marks a significant shift in the local bar scene. This change not only honors the building's history as a Mexican eatery dating back to the 1950s but also challenges and reshapes community perceptions. Through continuous efforts to engage with the community and celebrate its Mexican restaurant roots, El Barrio has successfully carved out a new identity while paying respect to its historical lineage.

Long Beach Last Call: A Toast to Bar Culture

The inception of Long Beach Last Call stems from a desire to spotlight the city's bar industry, often overshadowed despite its significant contribution to the local economy and social fabric. Spearheaded by culinary and beverage professionals like Scott Lennard and Chris Lewis, alongside Chef Pineda-Alfaro, the event series showcases the creativity, dedication, and spirit of Long Beach's bar scene. Through a lineup of 15 events, Last Call invites locals and visitors alike to explore and celebrate the artistry behind the city's bars and restaurants.

As Long Beach Last Call unfolds, it promises not just a series of events but a collective experience that honors the past, celebrates the present, and toasts to the future of the city's bar culture. Chef Ulises Pineda-Alfaro and his contemporaries stand at the forefront of this movement, embodying the passion and innovation that drive Long Beach's vibrant nightlife. As we raise our glasses to Last Call, we also raise them to the individuals and stories that make Long Beach's bar scene truly extraordinary.

For more information on Long Beach Last Call and to join the celebration of the city's bar culture, tap here.