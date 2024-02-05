London's Sky-High Restaurants Elevate Valentine's Day Dining

As Valentine's Day draws near, sky-high restaurants across London are preparing for an evening of romance, offering exclusive dining experiences curated by esteemed executive chefs Seumas Smith and Oliver Hyde. These culinary masters are set to charm patrons with their inventive menus, combining luxury and love in every bite.

Exquisite Dining with a View

One such restaurant invites lovebirds to indulge in a five-course dinner on February 14th, each dish an ode to opulence. Priced at S$358 per person, the menu features luxurious dishes like Hamachi crudo, Hokkaido scallop with ikura, and Wylarah wagyu sirloin, each one a testament to Chef Smith's culinary prowess. But the experience extends beyond Valentine's day, from February 12th to 16th, a high tea option is available for S$68. Patrons with an insatiable desire for decadence can add caviar and champagne for an extra S$105 per person, indulging in delicacies like aged Kaluga Hybrid N25 caviar and Cadoret la lune oysters.

Love on a Rooftop

Another rooftop Mediterranean restaurant offers more than an exquisite meal; it provides a romantic setting with panoramic city views. Under the expert hand of Executive Chef Oliver Hyde, a four-course Valentine's Day menu awaits diners. The menu, priced at S$178 per person, boasts dishes such as Brittany rock oysters, slow-cooked pork cheek, and kabocha pumpkin gnocchi. This unforgettable dinner is accessible on February 13th and 14th from 5.30pm, a perfect setting for lovebirds to feast their eyes on the beauty of the city as they feast on an array of gastronomic delights.

Fine Dining Across London

These are but two of the many fine dining establishments across London offering exclusive Valentine's Day experiences. Other noteworthy restaurants include 100 Wardour Street, Sette by Scarpetta, Nobu Hotel London Portman Square, Bōkan 37 Canary Wharf, Mauro Colagreco at Raffles London at The OWO, Nessa Soho, Apothecary East Shoreditch, and Royal Lancaster London Hyde Park. Each offers a unique and luxurious dining experience, promising couples a Valentine's Day filled with love, luxury, and unforgettable flavours.