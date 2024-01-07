London Pubs Shine in Rate Good Roasts’ Top Sunday Roasts for 2023

When it comes to the quintessentially British tradition of the Sunday roast, the competition is always fierce. This year, the stakes were exceptionally high as pubs and restaurants across the UK vied for the coveted spot on Rate Good Roasts’ annual list of the top Sunday roasts for 2023. The results have finally been tallied, and two London pubs have proven their mettle by scoring more than 90 percent.

The Elgin: A Royal Feast in Maida Vale

The Elgin in Maida Vale, with its inviting ambience and a reputation for serving a stellar Sunday feast, has clinched the fifth spot in the UK with a 94 percent score. Its mastery of the classic roast – succulent meat and perfectly cooked vegetables – has earned it high praise. The Yorkshire puddings and roast potatoes, both staples of any good Sunday roast, were also lauded. The service at The Elgin, known for its warm hospitality, received high marks as well. While drinks, sides, and gravy scored slightly lower, the overall value for money at this famed London pub was rated highly.

Jones & Sons x Madame Pigg: The Pop-Up That Conquered

The Jones & Sons x Madame Pigg pop-up in Dalston took everyone by surprise. Despite being a temporary establishment, it managed to share the eighth spot with a well-established Leeds pub, scoring an impressive 91 percent. The pop-up received perfect scores for its mouth-watering meat and the venue at Studio Jones, where roasts continue to be served every Sunday. Apart from the gravy, which fell short of perfection, most categories saw nearly perfect scores, making the pop-up a standout contender.

A Nod to Chefs and Restaurants

The annual list by Rate Good Roasts not only celebrates the best in Sunday roasts but also acknowledges the tireless efforts and passion of chefs and restaurants across the country. The 2023 list is especially significant, following a challenging year for the hospitality industry. The top-notch roasts from these two London pubs and others on the list are a testament to the unyielding spirit and dedication of these establishments in providing a memorable dining experience.