en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

London Pubs Shine in Rate Good Roasts’ Top Sunday Roasts for 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST
London Pubs Shine in Rate Good Roasts’ Top Sunday Roasts for 2023

When it comes to the quintessentially British tradition of the Sunday roast, the competition is always fierce. This year, the stakes were exceptionally high as pubs and restaurants across the UK vied for the coveted spot on Rate Good Roasts’ annual list of the top Sunday roasts for 2023. The results have finally been tallied, and two London pubs have proven their mettle by scoring more than 90 percent.

The Elgin: A Royal Feast in Maida Vale

The Elgin in Maida Vale, with its inviting ambience and a reputation for serving a stellar Sunday feast, has clinched the fifth spot in the UK with a 94 percent score. Its mastery of the classic roast – succulent meat and perfectly cooked vegetables – has earned it high praise. The Yorkshire puddings and roast potatoes, both staples of any good Sunday roast, were also lauded. The service at The Elgin, known for its warm hospitality, received high marks as well. While drinks, sides, and gravy scored slightly lower, the overall value for money at this famed London pub was rated highly.

Jones & Sons x Madame Pigg: The Pop-Up That Conquered

The Jones & Sons x Madame Pigg pop-up in Dalston took everyone by surprise. Despite being a temporary establishment, it managed to share the eighth spot with a well-established Leeds pub, scoring an impressive 91 percent. The pop-up received perfect scores for its mouth-watering meat and the venue at Studio Jones, where roasts continue to be served every Sunday. Apart from the gravy, which fell short of perfection, most categories saw nearly perfect scores, making the pop-up a standout contender.

A Nod to Chefs and Restaurants

The annual list by Rate Good Roasts not only celebrates the best in Sunday roasts but also acknowledges the tireless efforts and passion of chefs and restaurants across the country. The 2023 list is especially significant, following a challenging year for the hospitality industry. The top-notch roasts from these two London pubs and others on the list are a testament to the unyielding spirit and dedication of these establishments in providing a memorable dining experience.

0
Food United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
10 mins ago
Brunei University Students Secure Third Place in ProVeg Food Innovation Challenge APAC 2023
A quartet of postgraduate scholars from the Universiti Teknologi Brunei’s School of Applied Sciences and Mathematics have made their mark on the ProVeg Food Innovation Challenge Asia-Pacific 2023. The team notched a commendable third place and earned USD 1,000, marking the university’s second consecutive triumph in this esteemed competition. Impacting Plant-Based Innovation The victorious team,
Brunei University Students Secure Third Place in ProVeg Food Innovation Challenge APAC 2023
Toronto Welcomes 'Drag Pho the Win': A Vietnamese Drag Brunch Extravaganza
41 mins ago
Toronto Welcomes 'Drag Pho the Win': A Vietnamese Drag Brunch Extravaganza
Former Landlords of The Ploughman to Open New Micropub in Peterborough
49 mins ago
Former Landlords of The Ploughman to Open New Micropub in Peterborough
Bahawalpur Authorities Enforce Strict Measures Against Overpricing and Hoarding of Food Items
20 mins ago
Bahawalpur Authorities Enforce Strict Measures Against Overpricing and Hoarding of Food Items
Lamb Makes Comeback on Menus amid Price Drop Due to Oversupply
24 mins ago
Lamb Makes Comeback on Menus amid Price Drop Due to Oversupply
The Nutrition Twins Share Secrets for a Healthier Chili
24 mins ago
The Nutrition Twins Share Secrets for a Healthier Chili
Latest Headlines
World News
Sue Ryder Amplifies Bereavement Support with New Grief Kind Space in Cheltenham
30 seconds
Sue Ryder Amplifies Bereavement Support with New Grief Kind Space in Cheltenham
Arsenal vs Liverpool: A High-Stakes FA Cup Showdown at Emirates Stadium
44 seconds
Arsenal vs Liverpool: A High-Stakes FA Cup Showdown at Emirates Stadium
Kilmacud Crokes vs Glen: The Anticipated Rematch of Controversy and Redemption
50 seconds
Kilmacud Crokes vs Glen: The Anticipated Rematch of Controversy and Redemption
NFL Week 18: Limited Broadcast for Seahawks vs Cardinals amidst Key Games
4 mins
NFL Week 18: Limited Broadcast for Seahawks vs Cardinals amidst Key Games
New Mexico Outshines Wyoming in College Basketball Showdown
6 mins
New Mexico Outshines Wyoming in College Basketball Showdown
Total Fitness to Open 'The Women's Gym': A New Vision for Women's Fitness
6 mins
Total Fitness to Open 'The Women's Gym': A New Vision for Women's Fitness
Oregon Triumphs over Washington State in Thrilling Basketball Match
6 mins
Oregon Triumphs over Washington State in Thrilling Basketball Match
Cincinnati Triumphs Over BYU: A Breakdown of the Thrilling Basketball Match
6 mins
Cincinnati Triumphs Over BYU: A Breakdown of the Thrilling Basketball Match
GOP Leaders Back Trump: A Year After the Capitol Riot
6 mins
GOP Leaders Back Trump: A Year After the Capitol Riot
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app