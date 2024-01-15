en English
Food

Local Foundation Fights Food Insecurity with Fresh Produce in Dillon County

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
Local Foundation Fights Food Insecurity with Fresh Produce in Dillon County

In South Carolina’s Dillon County, a battle against food insecurity rages on, affecting countless residents. The local organization, the Pick 42 Foundation, stands at the forefront of this fight, providing regular supplies of fresh fruits and vegetables to those grappling with this issue.

Addressing the Scourge of Food Insecurity

Food insecurity—a lack of access to sufficient, nutritious food—affects a significant segment of Dillon County’s population. This grim reality forces many to resort to inexpensive, yet unhealthy alternatives, such as high-sodium canned goods and calorie-dense processed foods. The consumption of such diet forms a vicious cycle, contributing to an array of health problems, including obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol.

Boosting Health Outcomes with Fresh Produce

By stepping in to supply fresh, locally grown produce, organizations like the Pick 42 Foundation aim to break this cycle. Their intervention goes beyond merely feeding the hungry—it has the potential to drastically improve the health outcomes of individuals. The foundation, in collaboration with the S.C. Department of Agriculture, has launched a three-month pilot program to cater to four counties in the Pee Dee region, including Dillon County.

Supporting Local Economy and Farmers

With a generous $1 million grant, the foundation purchases food directly from local farmers, distributing it to over 1,600 families weekly. This initiative not only combats food insecurity but also stimulates the local economy by supporting local agriculture. The primary barriers to fresh produce consumption—access and cost—are thus effectively mitigated.

Programs like those initiated by the Pick 42 Foundation are essential. They create a win-win situation—feeding the community, bolstering the local economy, and addressing the broader issue of food insecurity. The continuation and expansion of such initiatives are crucial for the health and wellbeing of the residents of Dillon County and beyond.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

