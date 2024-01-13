Loblaw Companies Ltd. Cuts Discount on Nearly Expired Goods Amid Rising Grocery Prices

In a move that has stirred the Canadian grocery market, Loblaw Companies Ltd., the titan commanding a 29% share of the sector, has revamped its discount policy on near-expiry food items. The retail conglomerate, which has traditionally offered a 50% markdown on products nearing their best-before date, has trimmed this discount down to 30% starting January 2024. This policy shift applies across all Loblaw-owned stores, including Zehrs Supermarket, Valu-Mart, No Frills, and others, bringing a broad change in the retail landscape.

Aligning with Market Trends

While certain outlets under the Loblaw umbrella had previously only offered a 30% reduction, Loblaws stood out with its more substantial 50% discount. The company justifies this new policy as an effort to synchronize with competitors, suggesting a strategic move to maintain its market dominance. However, the grocery giant assures its customers that they can still access discounts through in-store promotions, flyers, and the Flashfood app, which serves up sizable markdowns on food inching towards expiration.

The Timeline for Change

As for when the new discount policy will be fully enforced, reports indicate a range from as early as January 14 to the end of the month. This staggered implementation reflects the challenges involved in rolling out policy changes across a large and diverse retail network.

Rising Grocery Prices and Public Perception

The decision to curb discounts comes at a time when grocery prices are on an upward trajectory, potentially adding to Loblaws’ negative reputation regarding affordability. With food prices climbing 6.9% year-on-year and slower price growth for fruit, cereal, and chicken, the latest policy could further strain the budget of average Canadian households. Fresh fruit prices have risen by 0.2%, cereal prices by 9.8%, and the cost of fresh or frozen chicken by 8.9%. As such, this move by Loblaws may not sit well with consumers, and the ensuing public reaction will be closely watched.