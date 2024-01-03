en English
Food

Liv-ex Power 100 Rankings 2023: A Shift Towards Quality in Wine Industry

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:40 am EST
Liv-ex Power 100 Rankings 2023: A Shift Towards Quality in Wine Industry

In a notable shift towards quality, the Liv-ex Power 100 rankings for 2023 have revealed significant movements for several wine producers across various regions. Burgundy emerged as a dominant force, with four of its wine producers – Louis Latour, Humbert Lamy, Bruno Clair, and Domaine Fourrier – claiming top spots in the list of risers.

Burgundy’s Rise and Bordeaux’s Comeback

Burgundy witnessed substantial increases in rankings, especially for Humbert Lamy, which saw a staggering average price increase of 34.75%. Louis Latour, on the other hand, recorded a modest price performance of 0.4%, indicating a steady market presence. Bordeaux’s Chateau Climens made an impressive leap from 353rd to 98th, signifying a triumphant comeback. The climb is attributed to a successful rebranding under new ownership, with the Moitry family and Berenice Lurton helming the vineyard’s management.

International Presence in the Rankings

Switzerland’s Gantenbein Winery marked its presence with a significant rise in the rankings, driven by a 10.8% price performance. This indicates a growing recognition for Swiss wines on the global stage. Piedmont’s lone representative, Roagna, also made it to the top ten risers, gaining popularity among value buyers. From Tuscany, Biondi-Santi’s Brunello di Montalcino rose 99 places, signifying the increasing demand for Tuscan wines.

American Brands Navigate Market Corrections

Vieux Chateau Certan from Bordeaux found its way back to the list, while California’s Opus One emerged as the biggest riser from the United States. Despite a price correction in the market, the demand for top Californian brands remains robust, as reflected in Opus One’s 78-place climb in the rankings. The Liv-ex Power 100 rankings for 2023 underscore a market that values quality and the reputation of established wine producers.

Food Switzerland United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

