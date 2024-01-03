Lions Club Boosts Farm Fresh Rhode Island’s Fight Against Food Insecurity with New Van

In an era where food insecurity is an ever-present concern, Farm Fresh Rhode Island, a Providence-based nonprofit local food hub, has emerged as a beacon of hope. The organization recently received a significant boost in the form of a new refrigerated van, a generous donation from the Lions Club International Foundation and local Lions Clubs. The clubs demonstrated a remarkable spirit of philanthropy, raising over $67,000 to secure the vehicle, a testament to their committed support for the plight of those struggling with food insecurity.

Refrigerated Van: A Significant Asset for Hope’s Harvest

The newly-acquired van is not just a vehicle, but a vital instrument in the war against hunger. It will play a crucial role in Farm Fresh Rhode Island’s Hope’s Harvest program, an initiative that mobilizes volunteers to collect surplus produce from farms. This excess, instead of going to waste, is distributed to food relief agencies across Rhode Island, thus reaching the tables of those who need it the most.

Aiding the Fight Against Food Insecurity

With this new addition, Farm Fresh Rhode Island is well-equipped to carry on its mission, reaching more farms and feeding more Rhode Islanders. The refrigerated van enables the organization to maintain the freshness and nutritional value of the produce, ensuring that it arrives in optimal condition at food relief agencies. This initiative stands as a testament to the transformative power of local communities when they unite to combat pressing issues like food insecurity.

Gratitude and Future Endeavors

Eva Agudelo, the director of value chain strategy at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, expressed profound gratitude to the Lion’s Club members for their longstanding support. Their dedication to providing fresh, local produce to residents in need has made a significant difference in the community. Alongside this, Farm Fresh Rhode Island has been named a 2023 New England Food Vision Prize winner and received a grant from Point32Health Foundation, further enabling them to continue their vital work in the region.