Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises Unveils New App Improving Digital Services

Chicago-based multi-concept restaurant operator, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises (LEYE), has taken a significant step in enhancing its digital services with the launch of a new app. The innovation is aimed at converging the company's disparate reservation systems and online ordering portals into one unified platform. The move is expected to offer a more personalized and seamless experience for the company's loyal customers, who have shown active engagement with its rewards program.

Intuitive Features Enhancing Customer Experience

The new LEYE app introduces a variety of features designed to address the needs of modern diners. Users can now make reservations, order food for delivery, manage their gift cards and rewards, and, in the near future, purchase restaurant merchandise. The integration of these features within a single app streamlines the user experience, making it easier for customers to enjoy LEYE's services at their fingertips.

Staff Education and App Promotion

LEYE is committed to ensuring a smooth transition to the new app. The company is currently educating its staff about the app's features and functionality. This move is aimed at enhancing their ability to communicate effectively with customers about the app and its benefits. Additionally, the company is using check presenters as a promotional tool to increase awareness about the new app among its diners.

Engaging the Gen Z Demographic

While the app has found popularity among diners over the age of 40, it has been more challenging to engage the Gen Z demographic. According to CMO Jennifer Bell, this age group is generally less responsive to traditional marketing methods such as email and apps. In response, LEYE is exploring innovative approaches to reach this audience, including establishing a presence on popular social media platforms like TikTok.

In related restaurant industry news, Applebee's has introduced a $200 Date Night Pass, offering discounts on meals. Meanwhile, Taco Bell has announced a live event in Las Vegas to reveal new products and partnerships, which will be exclusively livestreamed for Taco Bell Rewards Members.