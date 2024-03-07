Let Them Eat Candles: Chocolate Candle Entrepreneurs to Appear on Shark Tank

Over a decade after a lightbulb moment during her son's birthday, Loree Sandler's unique chocolate candle business, Let Them Eat Candles, has caught the eye of ABC's 'Shark Tank'. Loree Sandler, alongside her husband Bob Michelson, will pitch their innovative edible candles on the entrepreneurial reality show, showcasing a journey from a simple idea to a budding business ready for the national spotlight.

Advertisment

From Inspiration to Innovation

Loree Sandler, originally trained as an architect, transformed a fleeting thought at a birthday party into a successful business venture. After her sons grew older, Sandler sought to re-enter the workforce, leveraging her creative insight into founding Let Them Eat Candles. Enrolling in the French Pastry School and the Chicago Chocolate Academy in 2011, she embarked on a steep learning curve, mastering the art of temperate chocolate-making. Her dedication bore fruit as her handcrafted chocolate candles, available in various patterns and shapes, quickly sold out after launching on The Grommet in 2016.

Scaling New Heights

Advertisment

Following the online success, Sandler focused on expanding her business. Investing in new packaging partners and chocolate molds compatible with robotic equipment, Let Them Eat Candles began to attract significant customers like Publix and Nothing Bundt Cakes. Transitioning from local bakeries to a manufacturing partner in Ohio, Sandler's venture grew beyond her initial expectations. The idea of appearing on 'Shark Tank' evolved from a distant dream to a tangible reality when, despite a missed opportunity for Season 14 due to an overlooked email, Sandler and Michelson secured a spot to pitch in Season 15.

Preparation Meets Opportunity

Preparing for their 'Shark Tank' appearance involved stocking inventory, enhancing their website, and organizing a watch party to celebrate the milestone with those who supported their journey. The nondisclosure agreements prevent Sandler from revealing the outcome of their pitch, but the anticipation for the show's airing highlights the excitement and validation for their hard work. Sandler's story reflects the challenges and triumphs of entrepreneurship, emphasizing persistence, innovation, and the importance of community support in realizing business dreams.

As Let Them Eat Candles steps into the 'Shark Tank', Loree Sandler and Bob Michelson stand on the brink of potentially transforming their chocolate candle business. Their journey from a simple birthday party idea to a featured business on a national television show serves as an inspiring tale of innovation, determination, and the power of a supportive network. Whether or not the 'sharks' bite, Sandler's venture into the world of edible candles has already lit a flame of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere.