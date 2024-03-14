Lesy ČR Unveils Czechia's First Wild Game Products Plant in Klíny, Aiming to Process 100 Tons Annually

Lesy ČR, the state-owned forest company managing over a million hectares of Czech forests, has taken a significant leap by opening the first plant in Czechia dedicated to producing a variety of wild game products. Set in the scenic Ore Mountains in Klíny, this pioneering facility promises to bring fresh pates, sausages, and raw meat directly from the forest to the table starting September 2024, marking a new era in the country's culinary landscape.

The Genesis of Game Processing in Czechia

Historically, Czech cuisine has embraced venison and wild boar, with hunting being a cherished sport amidst the nation's lush forests. Despite this, game meat processing was formerly limited, with products scarcely available in select butchers' shops and farmers' markets. The establishment of Lesy ČR's plant in Klíny heralds a significant shift, aiming to process an ambitious 100 tons of game annually. Václav Bašta, Regional Director, highlighted the abundant supply from their 36 hunting grounds, ensuring a steady stream of fresh meat for the facility.

From Forest to Table: A Sustainable Model

The new plant is not just about producing game meat; it's about creating a sustainable, efficient chain that benefits both the forest and the consumer. Dalibor Šafařík, CEO of Lesy ČR, emphasized the seamless journey of venison from the forest through the processing plant to the consumer's table, eliminating any unnecessary financial intermediaries. This direct model not only ensures freshness but also contributes to the conservation of Czechia's rich wildlife and forest resources. The plant's diverse product range, including 30 types of delicacies, is a testament to the company's commitment to reviving traditional Czech gastronomy with a modern twist.

Investing in the Future of Game Meat

The establishment of the Klíny plant, which cost CZK 15 million, is just the beginning of Lesy ČR's vision for the future of game meat processing in Czechia. Plans are already underway to open another facility in Židlochovice, southern Moravia, later this year. This expansion not only signifies the company's investment in diversifying the country's culinary offerings but also reinforces the role of state-owned enterprises in pioneering sustainable, locally sourced food production initiatives.

As the first plant of its kind in Czechia commences operations, it stands as a beacon of innovation and sustainability in the food industry. By bridging the gap between tradition and modernity, Lesy ČR is not just offering consumers a taste of the wild; it's charting a course for the future of game meat consumption in the country. With its eyes set on environmental stewardship and gastronomic excellence, the plant in Klíny is poised to become a pivotal player in Czechia's journey towards a more sustainable and flavorful future.