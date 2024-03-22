Lesy ČR Launches Czechia's First Wild Game Products Plant in Klíny, Expanding Culinary Horizons

State-owned forest company Lesy ČR has inaugurated Czechia's inaugural plant dedicated to a diverse array of wild game products in Klíny, Ore Mountains. This development marks a significant expansion in the accessibility of game meat, previously limited to small-scale processing. From autumn 2024, enthusiasts can relish fresh delicacies, including pates and sausages, directly sourced from the nation's extensive forests teeming with deer, wild boar, and other game.

Revitalizing Traditional Cuisine

Despite Czechia's penchant for pork, hunting and game meat have remained integral to its culinary tradition. The new facility, operated by Lesy ČR, is set to process around 100 tons of game annually, sourced from its 36 hunting grounds. The array of products, as highlighted by František Türb, head of operations, will encompass 30 types of items, from raw meat to cooked and tinned food products, primarily focusing on venison and wild boar.

Streamlined Supply Chain Benefits

Dalibor Šafařík, CEO of the state enterprise, emphasizes the streamlined supply chain's benefits. Venison, directly harvested from the forest, bypasses the financial burdens of intermediaries, ensuring a cost-effective and sustainable path from forest to table. The CZK 15 million investment into the plant underscores Lesy ČR's commitment to enhancing the game meat market, promising a direct link between production and final sales.

Implications for Czech Cuisine and Economy

The establishment of the game meat processing plant is not merely a win for culinary diversity but also signifies a potent economic move. By tapping into the rich hunting traditions and vast forest resources, Lesy ČR is poised to redefine Czech cuisine, offering both locals and tourists an enriched dining experience. Moreover, this initiative could serve as a model for sustainable food production, leveraging local resources to fulfill modern culinary demands.

The implications of this venture extend beyond gastronomy, promising to bolster local economies, support sustainable hunting, and introduce an authentic taste of Czechia to a broader audience. As the plant gears up for its first full season of production, the anticipation among game lovers and culinary enthusiasts grows, setting the stage for a renewed appreciation of wild game in Czech culinary culture.