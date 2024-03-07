Lentiful Triumphs at Naturally Boulder Pitch Slam, Wins People's Choice

Broomfield-based Lentiful LLC, specializing in lentil-based on-the-go meals, emerged victorious at the Naturally Boulder pitch slam, clinching both the pitch slam title and People's Choice Award. The event, a cornerstone of the local trade group's annual gathering in Boulder, highlights the burgeoning talent and innovation within the natural food sector. Lentiful's CEO, Ben Bacon, expressed profound gratitude for the accolades, attributing the win to the unparalleled support and camaraderie within the Naturally Boulder community.

Victory at Naturally Boulder

Lentiful's recent victory at Naturally Boulder's pitch slam underscores the growing interest in sustainable, healthy food options. Founded with a mission to offer convenient, nutritious meals, Lentiful's products have quickly caught the attention of both consumers and industry insiders. The pitch slam, known for propelling emerging brands into the spotlight, provided the perfect platform for Lentiful to showcase its innovative lentil-based meals, ultimately winning over the judges and audience alike.

Community and Recognition

In his statement, CEO Ben Bacon highlighted the essential role of Naturally Boulder in fostering a nurturing environment for startups. The sense of community and willingness to support among Boulder's entrepreneurs and natural food brands is a significant factor in Lentiful's success. Furthermore, the event also honored other key players in the natural food community, including Steven Hoffman, founder of Compass Natural Marketing, as Industry Leader of the Year, and Creative Alignments, awarded for their services.

Looking Ahead

Lentiful's recent accolades at Naturally Boulder not only celebrate the brand's innovative approach to healthy eating but also signal a broader shift towards sustainability and nutrition in consumer preferences. As Lentiful continues to grow, its journey reflects the potential for startups to make a substantial impact in the food industry, supported by communities like Naturally Boulder. The recognition from such a prestigious event not only bolsters Lentiful's standing in the natural food sector but also sets a precedent for future entrepreneurs aiming to make a difference through sustainability and innovation.