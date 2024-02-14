Shocking Discovery: Lek Thai Restaurant Fined £15,000 for Cockroach Infestation and Poor Hygiene

In a turn of events that sends shivers down the spine, Lek Thai, a once-popular restaurant in Great Yarmouth, was slapped with a hefty fine of £15,000 for a widespread cockroach infestation and appalling hygiene conditions. The incident, which came to light following an unannounced inspection in November 2022, serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining stringent hygiene standards in food establishments.

A Complaint Triggers an Unannounced Inspection

The nightmare for Lek Thai began when Great Yarmouth Borough Council's environmental health team received a complaint about the restaurant's questionable cleanliness. Acting swiftly and decisively, they conducted an unannounced inspection, only to uncover a horror story that was unfolding right under the noses of unsuspecting customers.

A Cockroach Infestation and Unsanitary Conditions

Upon inspection, the team found the restaurant teeming with cockroaches, with the infestation spreading throughout the property – from the food preparation area and bar to the storerooms. To make matters worse, the kitchen was in a filthy state, with greasy deposits and debris clinging to the floors and equipment. Adding to the long list of violations was a large hole in the ceiling, exposing electrical wiring and insulation.

Seetrang Ltd Pleads Guilty, Pays a Hefty Fine

Seetrang Ltd, the owner of Lek Thai, was charged with five counts of health code violations, including unsanitary conditions and improper food handling practices. Accepting responsibility for the grievous oversight, the company pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a £15,000 fine, a £2,000 victim surcharge, and £1,827.74 in court costs.

Following the harrowing discovery, the council issued a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice, forcing the restaurant to close its doors immediately. However, after reopening, the council has noted a significant improvement in hygiene, resulting in an upgraded food hygiene rating of 3.

This incident underscores the critical role that regular inspections and stringent hygiene standards play in ensuring the safety and well-being of customers. In the wake of this sobering reminder, food establishments must take heed and prioritize cleanliness to maintain the trust and confidence of their patrons.

Key Points:

Lek Thai Restaurant fined £15,000 for cockroach infestation and poor hygiene

The restaurant was found to have multiple health code violations during an unannounced inspection

Seetrang Ltd, the owner, pleaded guilty to five charges and paid a hefty fine

The restaurant has since reopened and shown significant improvement in hygiene

As the dust settles on this disturbing chapter, it is evident that the food service industry must remain vigilant in upholding the highest hygiene standards. The health and safety of customers should never be compromised, and establishments must be held accountable for any lapses in cleanliness.