Business

Lehigh Valley’s Food Scene Undergoes Dynamic Changes: New Entrants, Rebranding, and Strategic Shifts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:55 am EST
Lehigh Valley’s Food Scene Undergoes Dynamic Changes: New Entrants, Rebranding, and Strategic Shifts

The gastronomic landscape of Lehigh Valley is undergoing a series of transformative shifts, with businesses adapting and expanding in intriguing ways. The latest chapters in the region’s culinary narrative present an exciting fusion of tradition and innovation.

From Food Truck to Downtown Allentown Market

Leading the pack in this transformative wave is Randevoo. Starting off as a food truck in Bethlehem, peddling Asian-inspired finger foods, Randevoo has now opened a new location at the Downtown Allentown Market. Spearheaded by Zach Umstead, the new location offers a refreshing lunch menu featuring standout items like the Slappin’ Salmon and the Loki roll. Umstead isn’t stopping there; he plans to introduce dinner service, further enhancing the culinary experience with sake and liquor tastings.

A Shift in Strategy for Dinky’s Ice Cream Parlor & Grill

Meanwhile, Dinky’s Ice Cream Parlor & Grill is charting its own path by transitioning from a storefront to a food truck. The move is aimed at gaining greater freedom and the ability to participate in family events. The truck will deliver a condensed version of their popular comfort food menu, which includes crowd favourites like sliders and ice cream.

Rebranding and New Entrants

In South Side Bethlehem, the former Hummus House is undergoing a rebranding operation and will emerge as HandHeldz. The new brand will focus on overstuffed sandwiches, while retaining some of its Middle Eastern roots. In addition, Mis Raices, a Colombian restaurant, is setting foot in Bethlehem. The restaurant plans to celebrate traditional Colombian cuisine with a menu that includes brunch items and a bakery next door.

Changes in the Restaurant Landscape

Other changes are also afoot in the restaurant scene of Lehigh Valley. Greenhouse & Enoteca, an eatery in Allentown West End, has been sold and will soon metamorphose into a new restaurant. Ciao Sandwich Shoppe in Easton is up for sale, with the owner shifting focus to another business venture. And Khanisa’s The Pudding Bar, previously at the Allentown Market, has transitioned to online sales after closing its physical location.

The ever-evolving food scene in Lehigh Valley reflects the region’s embrace of culinary diversity and adaptability, promising unique dining experiences for food enthusiasts.

Business Food United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

