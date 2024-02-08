Leeanne Griffin: A Pioneer in Connecticut's Food Journalism

Leeanne Griffin, the seasoned food journalist and senior reporter at CT Insider, has been chronicling Connecticut's vibrant food scene since 2006. With an emphasis on Hartford County, Griffin's coverage spans restaurant openings and closings, food trends, and events that define the state's gastronomic sector.

A Passionate Voice in Connecticut's Culinary Landscape

Griffin, who holds a master's degree in journalism from Quinnipiac University, began her tenure in food journalism at the Hartford Courant. Over a decade, she honed her craft, reporting on food and dining with fervor and dedication. In 2021, she joined Hearst Connecticut, bringing her wealth of experience to the CT Insider platform.

Beyond her news reporting, Griffin curates the popular 'Taste of Connecticut' weekly newsletter. Delivering culinary insights directly to subscribers' inboxes, the newsletter has become a beloved resource for food enthusiasts across the state.

A Decade of Accolades and Expertise

Griffin's work has not gone unnoticed. Recognized by the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists and the New England Newspaper & Press Association, she has received multiple awards for her reporting, including a first-place honor for her feature on lobster rolls.

Her expertise extends beyond Connecticut's borders, as she contributes to the James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards Committee as a Northeast regional panelist. This role has allowed her to bring her keen eye for culinary excellence to a national stage.

A Personal Connection to Connecticut's Food Culture

A native of Worcester, Massachusetts, Griffin has made Hartford County her home. Living with her husband and their Holland lop rabbit, she embodies the spirit of Connecticut's food culture. Her personal interest in the state's pizza scene is particularly notable, as she acknowledges the lack of a centralized platform dedicated to showcasing Connecticut's pizza culture.