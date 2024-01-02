Le Papillon On Front Closes: End of A Culinary Era in Toronto

Le Papillon On Front, the beloved Toronto-based French restaurant, has permanently shuttered its doors after an impressive half-century run. The news was shared via an Instagram post, which hinted at the owner’s decision to retire and spend quality time with her family as the primary reason for the closure.

A Bittersweet Farewell

An anonymous employee described the closure as a bittersweet moment. The staff, who viewed themselves as more of a family than merely co-workers, had stood together through the trials and tribulations of the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon learning of the owner’s retirement plans, the team decided to stay until the restaurant’s final day on December 23, 2024. However, the official public announcement of the closure was made only on December 31, 2024.

A Legacy of Taste and Tradition

First opened in 1974, Le Papillon had undergone several relocations within the St. Lawrence Market area of Toronto before finally settling in a historic building at Front and Church Street in 2016. Famous for its diverse range of crêpes, hearty dishes like cassoulet and steak frites, and delectable desserts such as crème brûlée and sugar pie with ice cream, the restaurant had etched itself into the hearts of locals and tourists alike, becoming an integral part of Toronto’s culinary scene.

The Future of a Prime Location

While the future of this prime location is currently shrouded in uncertainty, there is anticipation that another restaurant will soon occupy the space, given its coveted proximity to the St. Lawrence Market. As the city bids a fond farewell to Le Papillon, it also awaits the dawn of a new culinary chapter.