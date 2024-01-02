en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Le Papillon On Front Closes: End of A Culinary Era in Toronto

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
Le Papillon On Front Closes: End of A Culinary Era in Toronto

Le Papillon On Front, the beloved Toronto-based French restaurant, has permanently shuttered its doors after an impressive half-century run. The news was shared via an Instagram post, which hinted at the owner’s decision to retire and spend quality time with her family as the primary reason for the closure.

A Bittersweet Farewell

An anonymous employee described the closure as a bittersweet moment. The staff, who viewed themselves as more of a family than merely co-workers, had stood together through the trials and tribulations of the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon learning of the owner’s retirement plans, the team decided to stay until the restaurant’s final day on December 23, 2024. However, the official public announcement of the closure was made only on December 31, 2024.

A Legacy of Taste and Tradition

First opened in 1974, Le Papillon had undergone several relocations within the St. Lawrence Market area of Toronto before finally settling in a historic building at Front and Church Street in 2016. Famous for its diverse range of crêpes, hearty dishes like cassoulet and steak frites, and delectable desserts such as crème brûlée and sugar pie with ice cream, the restaurant had etched itself into the hearts of locals and tourists alike, becoming an integral part of Toronto’s culinary scene.

The Future of a Prime Location

While the future of this prime location is currently shrouded in uncertainty, there is anticipation that another restaurant will soon occupy the space, given its coveted proximity to the St. Lawrence Market. As the city bids a fond farewell to Le Papillon, it also awaits the dawn of a new culinary chapter.

0
Canada Food
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Amaroq Minerals CEO Acquires Additional Shares, Increases Stake to 3.45%

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Zunga Bus: Powell River's On-Demand Transit Service Hangs in Balance

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Vancouver’s Vibrant Vino Voyage: A Guide to the City's Best Wine Bars

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Woman in Critical Condition After Edgemont Collision, RCMP Seeking Witnesses

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Dennis Edney: A Lifelong Advocate for Justice Passes Away ...
@Canada · 3 mins
Dennis Edney: A Lifelong Advocate for Justice Passes Away ...
heart comment 0
Unexpected Peace on TTC Subway Amidst New Year’s Eve Chaos

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Unexpected Peace on TTC Subway Amidst New Year's Eve Chaos
Wayne Gretzky Surprises Vancouver Canucks at Practice, Sparks Coach’s Humorous Reaction

By Salman Khan

Wayne Gretzky Surprises Vancouver Canucks at Practice, Sparks Coach's Humorous Reaction
Team USA Advances to Semifinals of 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship

By Salman Khan

Team USA Advances to Semifinals of 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship
TransLink’s New R6 RapidBus Route: A Leap Towards Efficient Public Transit

By Sakchi Khandelwal

TransLink's New R6 RapidBus Route: A Leap Towards Efficient Public Transit
Latest Headlines
World News
MLS Teams Reshape Rosters with Notable Transfers for 2024 Season
27 seconds
MLS Teams Reshape Rosters with Notable Transfers for 2024 Season
Austin City Initiates Search for New City Manager
33 seconds
Austin City Initiates Search for New City Manager
Dara Costelloe: From St Johnstone to Dundee, A New Chapter Begins
43 seconds
Dara Costelloe: From St Johnstone to Dundee, A New Chapter Begins
NDC's James Agbey Warns NPP's Ernest Owusu-Bempah: Cease Attacks on Former President or Face Consequences
55 seconds
NDC's James Agbey Warns NPP's Ernest Owusu-Bempah: Cease Attacks on Former President or Face Consequences
Smooth Transition of Power at North Dakota State University Football
58 seconds
Smooth Transition of Power at North Dakota State University Football
UCHealth Foundation Offers $315K in Healthcare Grants for Routt and Moffat Counties
1 min
UCHealth Foundation Offers $315K in Healthcare Grants for Routt and Moffat Counties
Celtic Football Club's Resurgence: A Convincing Victory Under Brendan Rodgers
1 min
Celtic Football Club's Resurgence: A Convincing Victory Under Brendan Rodgers
MLS 2023: Expected Goals Statistics Shape Player Performances
1 min
MLS 2023: Expected Goals Statistics Shape Player Performances
A New Year in Review: Richmond, Kentucky's Notable Events and Developments
1 min
A New Year in Review: Richmond, Kentucky's Notable Events and Developments
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app