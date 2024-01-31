Le Caprice Makes a Comeback: Diana's Favorite Restaurant to Reopen in New Location

In a tale that seems straight out of a culinary thriller, Le Caprice, the beloved London eatery once frequented by the late Princess Diana, is gearing up to make a remarkable comeback. Overcoming a previous closure and a rival's ambitious attempt to take over its original location, the restaurant is ready to win back the hearts of its loyal patrons in an entirely new setting. Its resurrection is led by none other than Richard Caring, fondly referred to as the 'King of Clubs', who is currently engaged in negotiations to reopen Le Caprice at The Chancery Rosewood, a premier hotel and leisure redevelopment site located in Mayfair's plush Grosvenor Square.

Le Caprice: From Closure to Comeback

The revival of Le Caprice comes as a surprise, especially considering its closure in the face of the pandemic's relentless onslaught on the hospitality industry. With its doors shut, Jeremy King, a seasoned restaurateur, seized the opportunity to acquire the lease of the iconic location, aiming to launch his own enterprise, Arlington, from the ashes of the once-thriving Le Caprice. King's venture will not only feature classic dishes from Le Caprice's original menu but will also see the return of the popular maitre d', Jesus Adorno, who was a mainstay at Le Caprice for decades.

Avoiding the 'Napkin War': A Tale of Two Restaurateurs

In a remarkable display of camaraderie over competition, both Caring and King, while aiming to attract distinct demographics and establish their own unique identities, are rooting for each other's success. This mutual admiration and respect have helped them steer clear of a potential 'napkin war', allowing them to focus on their respective culinary ventures.

