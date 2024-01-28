Le Bleu Coffee: A Vintage Speakeasy-Themed Cafe Opens on St. Clair West

On St. Clair West, a new cafe, Le Bleu Coffee, has opened its doors, exuding the charm of a vintage speakeasy. With a decor inspired by the TV series 'Peaky Blinders', the cafe is a haven of tranquility amidst the city's bustle, designed to resonate with the neighborhood's elderly residents.

Stepping Back in Time

Upon entering Le Bleu, one is transported back to the 20th-century, a time of elegance and simpler pleasures. The cafe showcases old-fashioned appliances, evoking nostalgia and warmth. Paintings of Golden Age starlets adorn the walls, adding to the cafe's aura of bygone glamour.

A Labor of Love

Iman, the owner, is an ex-mechanical engineer who left his position at Husky Technologies to follow his passion. With unwavering support from his girlfriend, Mary, and his parents, he established Le Bleu as a sanctuary from the modern world's hustle. Despite the long hours, Iman relishes his new life as a cafe owner, as it fulfills his desire to derive joy from his work.

A Menu That Delights

Le Bleu offers an array of beverages, from classic espressos and cappuccinos to freshly squeezed orange juice. Complementing the drinks are a selection of pastries, sandwiches, and teas. Signature items include the raspberry croissant and the smoked salmon sandwich. Adding a touch of whimsy, the cafe also features a latte art printer that can churn out custom foam designs.