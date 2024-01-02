Lazy Claire Patisserie Charts Expansion, Opens New State-of-the-art Kitchen

East Belfast’s beloved Lazy Claire Patisserie, a staple in the community for its authentic French pastries, is paving a path for growth. The renowned establishment, nestled on Castlereagh Road, is spreading its wings wider and setting its sights on a more expansive future. The man behind the success, head chef Daniel C. Duckett, with over a decade of honing his craft, has announced the opening of a brand-new, state-of-the-art production kitchen on Beersbridge Road.

A Flourishing Patisserie

The patisserie, known for its delectable pastries, specialty coffee, and homemade hot chocolate, has seen an upward trajectory in its business. This growth has been the trigger for the expansion. The new kitchen is not just a response to the patisserie’s growth, but a testament to the quality and consistency that has garnered a loyal customer base over the past five and a half years.

Investment in Expansion

For Duckett, the expansion represents a significant investment – a leap of faith rooted in the successful journey of the patisserie so far. The new production kitchen is not a mere extension of the existing establishment. It’s a beacon of growth, a promise of larger events, grander celebrations, and an enhanced community presence.

Welcoming New Talent

With the opening of the new production kitchen, Duckett is planning to bring on board additional pastry chefs. This move is a clear indication of the patisserie’s commitment to maintain its high-quality offerings and an opportunity to infuse fresh talent and innovative ideas into the mix. Duckett’s vision for the future of Lazy Claire Patisserie is one of innovation, quality, and the continued satisfaction of their loyal customer base.