Layne's Chicken Fingers Expands Houston Footprint with Third Location

Layne's Chicken Fingers, a beloved Texas institution since 1994, is expanding its Houston footprint with the grand opening of a new establishment at 2359 S. Shepherd Dr., Houston, on January 20. This marks the third Houston-area outpost for Layne's and it's the fourth one opened by franchisee Masroor Fatany, a Texas A&M alumnus who also operates seven Halal Guys restaurants in the city.
Bringing a Taste of College Station to Houston
Layne's, ingrained in the culture of Texas A&M, is renowned for its hand-cut and breaded chicken tenders, sandwiches, and an assortment of sides and sauces. The menu features the 'Soon to be Famous' chicken fingers, the brand's flagship offering, and a recently introduced spicy tender option to cater to the city's taste for heat.
Grand Opening with a Bang
The grand opening event is set to bring a festive atmosphere to the bustling River Oaks/Montrose neighborhood. Celebrations will include a live DJ set, exclusive merchandise, food samples, and an opportunity for customers to win free Layne's for an entire year.
A New Chapter in Houston's Food Scene
The new River Oaks/Montrose location, strategically placed in a lively neighborhood, will offer seating, a feature not available at its Ella counterpart. Additionally, the location plans to add curbside and delivery services soon. Fatany holds a development agreement covering a large territory and is focused on a gradual and organic expansion of Layne's in Houston. His approach is to build the brand from the inner loop outward, ensuring that Layne's Chicken Fingers becomes a household name in the Houston culinary scene.