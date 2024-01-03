en English
Food

Latin Soul: A New Culinary Venture Opens its Doors in Staunton

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:13 am EST
Latin Soul, a unique culinary venture, is set to mark its grand opening in Staunton on the 6th of January, taking over the space once inhabited by Table 44 and Mrs. Liptrap’s. Bessy Peralta, a seasoned restaurateur and immigrant from El Salvador, and her fiance, Jeff Coffey, an Army veteran, are the visionaries behind this new establishment.

Roots and Rhythms

Peralta and Coffey’s joint endeavor, Latin Soul, is more than just a restaurant. It’s a testament to their individual roots and the fusion of their cultures. The name itself is a tribute to Peralta’s Central American heritage and Coffey’s African-American lineage, encapsulating the heart and spirit of their shared vision.

Flavors from Far and Wide

The Latin Soul menu is a treasure trove of diverse dishes, from shrimp and grits and chicken fried steak to Central American classics like pupusas and taquitos Hondrenos. Alongside these, patrons will find Mexican street tacos, a staple of Latin cuisine, as well as a range of breakfast items and desserts.

Echoing Community Spirit

With an initial schedule of operating seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Latin Soul aims to become a vibrant part of the Staunton community. Plans are in motion to adjust operational hours based on business demand and also to introduce an array of special events. The owners envisage hosting live music and karaoke nights once they secure their ABC license. Peralta expresses immense anticipation for the forthcoming adventure, buoyed by the warm welcome received from the Staunton community.

Food United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

