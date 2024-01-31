L'Atelier Robuchon Reigns Supreme in Cyprus's Culinary Scene

In the luminous expanse of Ayia Napa Marina, L'Atelier Robuchon, a beacon of haute cuisine, has claimed the pinnacle of Cyprus's culinary landscape. The prestigious WiZ GUIDE, the island's leading entertainment guide, has crowned the establishment as the prime restaurant in its roll call of 50 Best Bars and Restaurants.

A Consistent Ascend to Culinary Excellence

This recognition marks the second successive year that L'Atelier Robuchon has been featured among the top 10 restaurants, making a significant leap from the second position last year. As part of an international chain of high-end dining establishments founded by the famed Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon, the restaurant has been lauded for its consistent quality, high gastronomic value, and exceptional dining experience.

Acceptance of the Prestigious Accolade

The award was received by Amr Samir, CEO of Ayia Napa Marina Hospitality Limited, and Loucas Christou, Operations Manager of L'Atelier Robuchon. The honor was bestowed upon them by Annita Dimitriou, the President of the House of Representatives.

Perseverance and Dedication: The Recipe for Success

Samir expressed profound pride in the achievement, attributing it to the team's relentless hard work, unwavering dedication, and the faith bestowed upon them by their clientele. He assured that they would persist in their pursuit of culinary excellence, aiming to provide a unique and unparalleled gastronomic experience to their guests in Cyprus.