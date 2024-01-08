en English
Business

Late-Night Cafe to Open in Peterborough’s Westgate House

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Late-Night Cafe to Open in Peterborough’s Westgate House

OG Catering Limited has submitted an application for a licence to inaugurate a new late-night cafe in the heart of Peterborough, specifically in Westgate House. The cafe, positioned at unit 2, 35 Westgate, is scheduled to cater to the city’s night owls, offering food and drink from 7am to the early hours of 4am on Fridays and Saturdays. On other days, the service will run from 7am until 10pm. However, the establishment has made it clear that it will not entertain seated customers post 10pm. Additionally, the menu will exclude alcoholic beverages. To maintain an orderly environment, security measures will be enforced from 10pm onwards.

Revitalization of Westgate House

Westgate House, a locally-listed building known for its former resident, Beales department store, is currently undergoing a significant transformation. Following the approval granted to Gujjar Investments Ltd in October, a plan to convert the upper floors into a 34-bed hotel has been passed. The design includes the addition of a new fourth floor and an extension at the rear. This redevelopment initiative was kickstarted after Beales had to permanently close its doors in early 2023, following a brief reopening the previous year after an initial closure in January 2020 due to administration issues. At present, the building accommodates a taxi cab office by King Carz.

Prime Location in Central Peterborough

The site of the proposed late-night cafe is nestled opposite the Queensgate Shopping Centre on Park Road. Its strategic location in the central area of Peterborough adds to its prominence. The upcoming establishment’s unique operating hours and the ongoing revitalization of Westgate House mark a fresh chapter in the city’s nightlife and urban development.

Business Food United Kingdom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

