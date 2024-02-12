Lasso Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse: A New Culinary Experience in Winston-Salem

A new era of Brazilian dining has commenced in Winston-Salem, as the recently opened Lasso Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse takes the culinary scene by storm. Situated at 115 S. Main St., the steakhouse welcomed diners on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, offering an array of mouthwatering meats on skewers, a generous salad bar, and exquisite specialty drinks.

Brazilian Culinary Traditions Reimagined

Lasso Gaucho isn't your run-of-the-mill steakhouse. It's the result of a unique partnership between Brazilian native Edson Munekata, local restaurateurs Freddy and Terry Lee, and Antonio Jochem, a partner in a renowned Brazilian steakhouse in Florida. This collaboration brings a fresh perspective to the city's dining landscape, with an authentic menu that pays homage to Brazilian culinary traditions while catering to modern palates.

A Feast for the Senses

Upon entering Lasso Gaucho, guests are greeted by the enticing aroma of freshly grilled meats and the vibrant energy of the bustling dining area. The menu boasts 14 types of meats, ranging from succulent bacon-wrapped chicken and tender fillet mignon to juicy beef ribs and flavorful ribeye. The house special, coulotte, is a must-try for any carnivore.

Accompanying the delectable meats is an expansive salad bar, featuring five hot items and over 30 cold options. The selection includes everything from fresh vegetables and cheeses to traditional Brazilian dishes, ensuring there's something for every taste.

Signature Drinks and Lunch Hours

No meal at Lasso Gaucho would be complete without sampling their specialty drinks. The passionfruit and traditional caipirinhas are crowd favorites, offering a refreshing counterpoint to the rich flavors of the food.

In addition to dinner service every night, Lasso Gaucho has introduced lunch hours on Saturdays and Sundays, making it the perfect destination for a leisurely weekend meal.

Under the watchful eye of General Manager Patrick Emmer, staff members like Miguel Olivares and Jose Martinez provide attentive service, ensuring that each guest's dining experience is nothing short of exceptional.

The opening of Lasso Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse marks an exciting new chapter in Winston-Salem's culinary scene. With its commitment to authenticity, diverse menu, and dedication to providing an unforgettable dining experience, it's no wonder that this new establishment is quickly becoming a local favorite.

