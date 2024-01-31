Las Vegas Culinary Scene Heats Up with Two New Hot Pot Restaurants

The city of Las Vegas, renowned for its vibrant dining scene, is set to spice up its culinary landscape with the addition of two delectable hot pot eateries. Mikiya Wagyu House and Copper Sun are the new epicurean destinations that are promising tantalizing hot pot experiences to food enthusiasts in the valley.

Mikiya Wagyu House: An Ode to Authenticity

Having already opened its doors on Spring Mountain Road, Mikiya Wagyu House presents an all-you-can-eat wagyu shabu experience that is a feast for the senses. Patrons are offered three tiers of all-you-can-eat options at $45, $55, and $78, inviting them to savor a spectrum of meats, including various grades of wagyu, along with delicacies such as sweet sashimi shrimp, Jidori chicken, and seasonal vegetables. The dining establishment, which inhabits the space formerly housing Xtra Sweet, also serves a late-night menu on Fridays and Saturdays, comprising fried snacks and hot pot combinations starting at $19.99. Mikiya Wagyu House is part of a restaurant group that includes renowned names like the X Pot at the Venetian Resort and Chubby Cattle in Chinatown, offering a membership program replete with dining discounts.

Copper Sun: Melding Tradition and Innovation

Expected to open its doors this summer on the Las Vegas Strip at Resorts World Las Vegas, Copper Sun represents the first fine dining venture by the globally recognized Happy Lamb Hot Pot chain. The restaurant is set to bring a unique bone marrow broth to the table, complemented by exclusive lamb and meat selections curated explicitly for the Las Vegas location. Copper Sun will also feature a cocktail menu, with concoctions inspired by the Asian flavors infused in its herbal soup. The establishment's décor is set to stand out with its sleek black-and-white furnishings and elegant decorative elements, adding an extra dimension to the dining experience.

Escalating Las Vegas' Culinary Scene

The introduction of Mikiya Wagyu House and Copper Sun to Las Vegas' dining landscape underscores the city's commitment to offering diverse and authentic culinary experiences. As the city continues to attract a global audience with its vibrant dining scene, the addition of these two hot pot restaurants will undoubtedly elevate the culinary reputation of this entertainment capital.