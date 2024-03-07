Landmark Vineyards Unveils Redesigned Damaris Reserve Chardonnay Packaging, Honoring Founder's Legacy

SONOMA, Calif., March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Vineyards, renowned for its handcrafted wines, today revealed the redesigned packaging of its Damaris Reserve Chardonnay, paying homage to its late founder, Damaris Deere Ford, and marking the winery's 50th anniversary. This initiative not only celebrates Damaris' significant contributions but also her profound connection to the arts, reflected in the new sleek and modern design of the packaging.

Advertisment

A Tribute to Damaris Deere Ford

The Damaris Reserve Chardonnay, first produced in 1988, stands as a tribute to the great-great-granddaughter of John Deere. Over the years, this wine has garnered acclaim, receiving more than thirty 90+ point scores and being featured at White House events across three presidencies. The recent redesign aims to further embody Damaris' elegance and spirit, ensuring her legacy continues to be celebrated through one of the vineyard's most distinguished wines.

Legacy and Commitment to Quality

Advertisment

"For the last 50 years, Landmark has crafted wines that showcase California's winemaking potential," said Clarence Chia, senior vice president, marketing for Landmark Vineyards. With Damaris' passing in 2023, the vineyard is dedicated to preserving her legacy through the continued success of her namesake wine. Landmark's commitment to producing handcrafted, ultra-premium Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, using grapes sourced from unique vineyard sites across California, remains unwavering.

Looking Forward

"We take pride in upholding Damaris' legacy and look forward to the new chapter that the next 50 years will unveil," commented Greg Stach, winemaker for Landmark Vineyards. The 2022 Damaris Reserve Chardonnay is now available, offering wine enthusiasts a taste of legacy and excellence. For those interested in experiencing this storied wine, it is available exclusively at landmarkwine.com and at the Landmark Vineyards estates as part of the "Perfect Pairing" experience.

As Landmark Vineyards continues to honor its past, it also embraces the future, committed to crafting exceptional wines that reflect the spirit and passion of its founder. The redesign of the Damaris Reserve Chardonnay packaging is not just a tribute, but a promise to continue a legacy of quality and elegance for generations to come.