Lamb Weston Twisters: Elevating Menus with Nostalgic, Innovative Potato Shapes

Lamb Weston, renowned for its original Twisters created in 1983, has launched its first global marketing campaign this March, aiming to reintroduce the classic curly potato shape with a modern twist. With a focus on nostalgia and innovation, Twisters are designed to elevate food menus by offering a unique dining experience that appeals to both children and families, without adding extra effort in the kitchen.

Innovative Design, Enhanced Flavor

Using a patented knife, Lamb Weston originally crafted Twisters to be cut from whole potatoes, ensuring they are never reformed. This method not only preserves the natural taste and goodness of the potatoes but also provides an enhanced flavor profile compared to regular fries. The unique shape of Twisters adds a high innovation value to menus, allowing for creative dishes such as loaded fries or serving them as a standalone snack.

Affordable, Efficient, and Sustainable

Recognized as a secret weapon among chefs, Twisters not only offer guests an extra experience but are also more economical. Yielding 15% more portions per kilogram compared to regular fries, Twisters can lead to an additional 3,000 portions per year, making them an affordable snacking option. Moreover, their shorter cooking time translates to less energy consumption, aligning with the growing consumer demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly food options.

Marketing and Consumer Appeal

Lamb Weston's UK Marketing Manager, Craig Wescott, expresses excitement over the global campaign for Twisters, highlighting their potential to captivate consumers and operators alike with their fun and classic appeal. Wescott shares his favorite recipe, the 'No Nacho' Mexican sharer, showcasing the versatility of Twisters and encouraging operators to experiment with different recipes. As the European snack market continues to evolve, with a focus on health and sustainability, Twisters stand out as a product that meets these consumer demands while also offering a touch of nostalgia.

As Lamb Weston launches this innovative campaign, Twisters are set to redefine snack menus, blending the charm of a nostalgic classic with the appeal of modern culinary innovation. This move not only highlights Lamb Weston's commitment to quality and creativity but also positions Twisters as a key player in the evolving snack market.