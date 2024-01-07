en English
Agriculture

Lamb Makes Comeback on Menus amid Price Drop Due to Oversupply

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:44 am EST
Lamb Makes Comeback on Menus amid Price Drop Due to Oversupply

An unexpected resurgence in lamb dishes is currently sweeping the culinary world, largely due to a significant drop in prices. This sudden affordability is attributed to an oversupply of sheep livestock, which has flooded the market with a record volume of red meat. Lamb slaughter figures soared to nearly 647,000 nationwide in the week leading up to Christmas, a staggering 36% increase over the typical weekly range of 300,000 to 475,000.

A Price Drop to Relish

As a direct result of this oversupply, the cost of lamb per kilogram in the final quarter of 2023 saw a 17% decline from the same period the previous year. This price drop has not only been a boon for budget-conscious shoppers, but it has also initiated a culinary revival of sorts, with lamb dishes making a triumphant return to the menus of various dining establishments.

Pandemic Impact on Lamb Consumption

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many foodservice outlets were forced to condense their offerings, often excluding lamb from their menus. Staple dishes such as beef steak and chicken parmigiana remained in high demand, while lamb saw a considerable decline in its presence. However, according to Graeme Yardy, the Domestic Market Manager for Meat & Livestock Australia, the market is beginning to stabilize, and lamb is increasingly reclaiming its place on menus.

Softening Export Demand

It’s not only the domestic market that has seen an impact. Export demand from major markets like China and the US has also softened, adding to the oversupply and contributing to the lowering of prices. Despite this, the return of lamb to the spotlight is a testament to the resilience of the market and offers a glimmer of hope for a post-pandemic recovery.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

