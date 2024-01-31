La Taqueria Pinche Taco Shop: A New Chapter Begins at 601 West Hastings

Vancouver's taqueria scene is about to experience a seismic shift as La Taqueria Pinche Taco Shop, a cherished local establishment, embarks on a relocation journey. Having served its loyal patrons since 2009, the taqueria is set to move from its original location at 255 East Hastings to a fresh, invigorating environment at 601 West Hastings. This relocation signals an exciting new chapter for the beloved eatery.

A New Home with a Familiar Spirit

In an ambitious undertaking, the taqueria's co-owner Marcelo Ramirez and Rafael Santa Ana Architecture Workshop have collaborated to envision and create a vibrant, modern, yet authentic taqueria space. The new location, spanning an impressive 1,800 square feet, will showcase minimalist aesthetics, earth tones, and bask in natural light courtesy of the expansive floor-to-ceiling windows.

Designed to seat 40 guests indoors, with additional outdoor seating, the new location is not just a restaurant—it's an experience. The space's layout and design will foster public interaction, preserving the relaxed atmosphere and community spirit that La Taqueria Pinche Taco Shop is renowned for.

Culinary Delights: Old and New

While the location may be changing, the restaurant's commitment to serving authentic Mexican street food remains unwavering. A key highlight of the new site will be the mezzanine kitchen. Here, a trompo vertical rotisserie will take center stage, visible to diners, and showcasing the culinary magic of their celebrated al pastor cooking.

Executive Chef Maria Ponce is also looking to revise the menu. While the beloved tacos will continue to reign supreme, the refreshed menu will emphasize simplicity and authenticity, with a focused selection of drinks featuring margaritas and beer.

The Future of the Original Site

The original site of La Taqueria Pinche Taco Shop will not fade into oblivion. The space is set to be taken over by the taqueria's cocktail-forward sister restaurant, Chupito / Cantina 189. This transition is planned for the summer, shortly after the new location opens its doors. However, this occupation is temporary, as the old space is slated for redevelopment in the years to come.