en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

La Grenouille’s Closure: The End of an Era and the Rise of Modern French Dining in NYC

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
La Grenouille’s Closure: The End of an Era and the Rise of Modern French Dining in NYC

Perched on East 52nd Street, La Grenouille – a beacon of French elegance in the heart of New York City, stands on the precipice of a changing era, its future uncertain as the building it calls home is put up for sale. This impending closure has sparked a flurry of emotion, a nostalgic lament for what some perceive as the final page in the storied chapter of French dining in the city.

The Decline of a Dining Institution

La Grenouille, with its black-tie waiters and grand interiors, was once the epitome of fine dining, a symbol of the city’s love affair with French cuisine. Yet, the restaurant’s glory days seemed to belong to a distant past, its luster fading amid accusations of declining quality and ambiance. Critics drew a morose picture, likening the restaurant to a ‘funeral parlor’ with its hefty prices and overly rich food. The once vibrant floral arrangements that adorned the tables, much like the establishment itself, began to wilt.

This decline is in part attributed to Philippe Masson, who succeeded his brother Charles Jr. at the helm of the restaurant. Critics argue that Masson’s introduction of a ‘tacky part-time cabaret’ diluted the once elegant atmosphere.

A New Era of French Dining

Despite the sorrow echoing in the wake of La Grenouille’s potential closure, many see this as an opportunity to spotlight the burgeoning contemporary French dining scene in the city. A fresh wave of French establishments such as Le Gratin, Le Jardinier, Le Rock, Le Coucou, and the newly minted Le Pavillon by Daniel Boulud, have taken center stage, proudly showcasing a broad spectrum of regional French styles and culinary techniques.

Renowned Chef Eric Ripert, of the esteemed Le Bernardin, describes this culinary renaissance as a ‘phoenix that rose from the ashes,’ suggesting a welcome departure from the old guard of French restaurants and a move towards a more democratic and diverse culinary landscape. The modern French dining scene in New York is marked by increased accessibility and culinary innovation, a stark contrast to the exclusive and traditional atmosphere that once characterized establishments like La Grenouille.

As the city bids adieu to a dining institution, it simultaneously welcomes a new era, a testament to the enduring allure of French cuisine and its ability to adapt and thrive in the culinary capital of the world.

0
Food France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
1 min ago
American Mom in Paris Critiques US Food System, Sparks Dialogue
When Isabelle Bertolami, a co-founder of skincare company Propre Baby and an American mother living in Paris, decided to document her recent visit to the US on TikTok, she likely did not anticipate the stir it would cause. Her video, a candid critique of the American food system, quickly amassed over 81,000 views, sparking a
American Mom in Paris Critiques US Food System, Sparks Dialogue
Revolutionizing Culinary Landscape: CES 2024's High-Tech Kitchen Gadgets
14 mins ago
Revolutionizing Culinary Landscape: CES 2024's High-Tech Kitchen Gadgets
Study Suggests Vegans and Vegetarians May Have Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk
32 mins ago
Study Suggests Vegans and Vegetarians May Have Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk
McDonald's Launches Four-Patty Giant Burger Amid Mixed Reactions
9 mins ago
McDonald's Launches Four-Patty Giant Burger Amid Mixed Reactions
Bitzel's Chocolate Factory: A Sweet Revolution Set to Unfold
12 mins ago
Bitzel's Chocolate Factory: A Sweet Revolution Set to Unfold
M&M's Unveils 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide: Personalized Gifts and Seasonal Flavors Galore
12 mins ago
M&M's Unveils 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide: Personalized Gifts and Seasonal Flavors Galore
Latest Headlines
World News
Perth Scorchers' Pursuit of Historic Third Championship: A Battle Against Odds
6 mins
Perth Scorchers' Pursuit of Historic Third Championship: A Battle Against Odds
Generational Shift Challenges Code of Silence Among White House Staff
6 mins
Generational Shift Challenges Code of Silence Among White House Staff
Sarah Herron's Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF
7 mins
Sarah Herron's Emotional Journey Through Miscarriage and IVF
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Bid Following Hot Mic Controversy
7 mins
Chris Christie Ends 2024 Presidential Bid Following Hot Mic Controversy
AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs
7 mins
AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono: A Supportive Relationship in the NFL Spotlight
8 mins
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono: A Supportive Relationship in the NFL Spotlight
Poland's Political Landscape Transforms with Inauguration of Pro-European Government
8 mins
Poland's Political Landscape Transforms with Inauguration of Pro-European Government
Georgia Lawmakers Outline Policy Priorities for 2024
9 mins
Georgia Lawmakers Outline Policy Priorities for 2024
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
9 mins
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
12 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app