LA County Warns of Gastrointestinal Illness Cluster Linked to Raw Oysters

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and California Department of Public Health are jointly investigating a series of 27 illnesses potentially linked to raw oysters served at local restaurants. The departments have issued a warning about this cluster of gastrointestinal problems, particularly for vulnerable populations, including young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems.

Gastrointestinal Illness Cluster

Dr. Muntu Davis, the L.A. County Health Officer, spoke on the issue, emphasizing the inherent risks of consuming raw oysters due to potential foodborne diseases. He advised residents to be cautious and encouraged those feeling unwell to maintain good hygiene. This includes regular hand washing and disinfection of frequently touched items such as doorknobs and kitchen surfaces.

Connection with Norovirus Outbreak

Concurrently, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning against the consumption of specific oysters harvested from Mexico owing to norovirus contamination. The contamination is linked to a norovirus outbreak in San Diego County, California, leading to the closure of the Bahia Salina oyster-growing area. Restaurants, retailers, and consumers in California are advised to be alert for symptoms of norovirus, discard any oysters from the affected harvest location, and sanitize all utensils that might have come into contact with the shellfish.

Public Health Response

The Department of Public Health is actively seeking additional cases that may be connected to the consumption of raw oysters. They have urged anyone who has eaten raw oysters and experienced gastrointestinal symptoms to report their experiences. As the investigation continues, the FDA is offering support to state authorities, promising to update the safety alert as more information becomes available.