Kyoto-based % Arabica Brews Excitement with First BC Location Announcement

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:28 pm EST
In an announcement that has percolated excitement among coffee connoisseurs, the Kyoto-based coffee shop, % Arabica, has finally broken their silence to share an update on their highly-anticipated first British Columbia location. The news has been brewing for a while, with the brand remaining tight-lipped about their expansion plans in Canada.

From Kyoto to Whistler

% Arabica, a brand recognized globally for its unique blend of coffee culture and architectural aesthetic, has chosen the picturesque Whistler to open its first British Columbia branch in 2024. The new location at 4295 Blackcomb Way Unit 123 is set to bring the brand’s trademark minimalist design and high-quality coffee to the Canadian province.

Fueling Expansion Plans

The Whistler launch is a significant move for % Arabica as it already operates a total of 178 stores worldwide, including two Canadian outposts in Toronto, located in Union Station and Yorkdale Mall. The brand’s choice to expand in British Columbia, and specifically Whistler, is a testament to Canada’s burgeoning coffee culture and the potential the brand sees in this market.

Design by Precht

The café’s conceptualization and design have been entrusted to Precht, a renowned creative studio known for its innovative architectural solutions. While no precise details have been disclosed about the design, one can expect that it will resonate with % Arabica’s philosophy of combining simple elegance with the art of coffee making.

Though the exact opening date in 2024 remains under wraps, the news of the Whistler branch has sparked significant excitement among coffee enthusiasts familiar with the brand from their travels. As anticipation builds, the coffee community eagerly awaits further updates on % Arabica’s expansion into Canada and the Whistler opening.

Business Canada Food
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

