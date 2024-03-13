Kylian Mbappé Threatens Legal Action Over Kebab Sandwich Named After Him

When the worlds of gastronomy and global soccer stardom collide, the result can be as unexpected as it is contentious. In a recent turn of events, Mohamed Hani, the owner of a kebab restaurant and an avid Marseille fan, found himself in the crosshairs of legal action from none other than Kylian Mbappé, the Paris Saint-Germain and France national team superstar. The bone of contention? A kebab sandwich christened with Mbappé's name without the player's permission, sparking a fiery debate over image rights and commercial endorsements. This incident, unfolding against the backdrop of Mbappé's rumored move to Real Madrid, has catapulted into the public eye, highlighting the often-overlooked legalities surrounding the use of public figures' names in commercial enterprises.

Advertisment

The Crux of the Controversy

Hani's kebab restaurant, known for its creatively named meals, hit a nerve with Mbappé and his legal team when it introduced a sandwich named after the footballer. The dish, described with a nod to Mbappé's physical attributes, did not sit well with the player's representatives. Delphine Verheiden, acting on behalf of Mbappé, issued a stern warning to Hani, demanding the immediate retraction of the player's name from the menu. The legal notice accused Hani of leveraging Mbappé's name for promotional gains without securing prior consent, a claim that Hani disputes with bewilderment and a touch of indignation. Hani's stance, shared widely across social media platforms, questions the proportionality of Mbappé's response, drawing parallels with other public figures who have been similarly honored without objection.

Intellectual Property Rights at Play

Advertisment

The heart of the matter lies in the complex interplay of intellectual property rights, privacy, and public persona. The use of Mbappé's name transcends mere homage, entering the realm of commercial use and, by extension, the legal protections afforded to individuals over their name and likeness. This incident sheds light on the broader implications of image rights, especially in an era where a person's name and reputation can hold significant commercial value. Legal experts point out that without explicit permission, the use of a public figure's name for business purposes can infringe upon their intellectual property rights, potentially constituting a violation of privacy and publicity rights under French law.

Social Media and the Court of Public Opinion

The court of public opinion, particularly in the age of social media, plays a non-negligible role in shaping the narrative surrounding such disputes. Hani's decision to publicize the legal notice has sparked a wider conversation about the boundaries of freedom of expression, humor, and the rights of public figures to control the use of their name and image. As the story unfolds, it is clear that the outcome will have ramifications beyond the immediate parties involved, potentially setting precedents for how similar cases are approached in the future.