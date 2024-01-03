en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Krispy Krunchy Chicken Soars High with Nearly 3,000 Stores in 2023

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:07 am EST
Krispy Krunchy Chicken Soars High with Nearly 3,000 Stores in 2023

In a display of remarkable growth, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, the rapidly expanding foodservice solution, has ended 2023 on a high note with the launch of 481 new stores. This has brought the company’s total to an impressive count of nearly 3,000 locations. The brand’s success has largely hinged on its focus on optimizing menus and procedures, fortifying brand awareness, and delivering mouth-watering fried chicken and sides.

Operational Improvements in 2023

Under the astute leadership of President Jim Norberg, Krispy Krunchy Chicken has made substantial operational advancements. It has expanded its field support and formed dedicated teams for new store launches, a move that has significantly smoothened and expedited the opening process. The brand has also bolstered its workforce across all departments with gifted individuals from diverse sectors to support its accelerated growth.

Looking Ahead to 2024

As we step into 2024, Krispy Krunchy Chicken is poised to carry forward its momentum and further cement its reputation as a premier fried chicken provider. The brand’s roots can be traced back to Louisiana in 1989, and its store-in-store concept accommodates a variety of retail settings. It offers a unique Cajun-spiced menu that includes chicken, tenders, sides, and honey biscuits, gaining immense popularity among its customers.

Impressive Sales and Expansion

With weekly chicken sales volumes surpassing one million pounds, Krispy Krunchy Chicken has managed to establish an extensive presence in the U.S., operating in 47 states. The brand invites potential partners to explore more about partnership opportunities by visiting their social media pages and website, hinting at the possibility of further expansion.

0
Business Food United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

State Bank of India to Raise Rs 5,000 Crore through AT-1 Bonds

By Dil Bar Irshad

Aurelius Technologies Bhd Eyes Expansion with RM12.15M Land Acquisition

By BNN Correspondents

FusionIQ Partners with Kinecta to Integrate Cloud-Based Wealth Management Platform

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Germany's Unemployment Rate Hits Highest Level Since May 2021

By Bijay Laxmi

Coca-Cola's Steady Growth and High Insider Ownership: A Deep Dive for ...
@Business · 1 min
Coca-Cola's Steady Growth and High Insider Ownership: A Deep Dive for ...
heart comment 0
Inigo Secures $100m with Third Catastrophe Bond Issuance

By BNN Correspondents

Inigo Secures $100m with Third Catastrophe Bond Issuance
Tefal Unveils Substantial Discounts in January Sale

By BNN Correspondents

Tefal Unveils Substantial Discounts in January Sale
Air Canada Ranked Last for On-Time Arrivals in 2023, Reveals Aviation Report

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Air Canada Ranked Last for On-Time Arrivals in 2023, Reveals Aviation Report
WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Healthy Fast Food

By Muthana Al-Najjar

WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Healthy Fast Food
Latest Headlines
World News
Junior Tennis Season Launches in Iloilo City with Two Major Tournaments
12 seconds
Junior Tennis Season Launches in Iloilo City with Two Major Tournaments
Mike Vrabel: A Steadfast Leader Amid a Challenging Season
26 seconds
Mike Vrabel: A Steadfast Leader Amid a Challenging Season
Senior Prosecutor Ascends Ranks After Belgrade Protests
28 seconds
Senior Prosecutor Ascends Ranks After Belgrade Protests
Çukurova Mayor Visits Dörtler District: Pledges Continued Service Ahead of Elections
2 mins
Çukurova Mayor Visits Dörtler District: Pledges Continued Service Ahead of Elections
National Assembly Chairman Lauds Tay Ninh's Development and Encourages Regional Cooperation
2 mins
National Assembly Chairman Lauds Tay Ninh's Development and Encourages Regional Cooperation
WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Healthy Fast Food
2 mins
WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Healthy Fast Food
Chet Holmgren: The Rookie Reviving Stackhouse's Legacy Against the Celtics
4 mins
Chet Holmgren: The Rookie Reviving Stackhouse's Legacy Against the Celtics
Travis Ambrose Surpasses 1,000 Points in Varsity Career: A Milestone for Reeths-Puffer's Basketball Program
4 mins
Travis Ambrose Surpasses 1,000 Points in Varsity Career: A Milestone for Reeths-Puffer's Basketball Program
New Spa Franchise Elevates Ohio's Wellness Landscape Amid Other Business Developments
4 mins
New Spa Franchise Elevates Ohio's Wellness Landscape Amid Other Business Developments
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app