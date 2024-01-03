Krispy Krunchy Chicken Soars High with Nearly 3,000 Stores in 2023

In a display of remarkable growth, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, the rapidly expanding foodservice solution, has ended 2023 on a high note with the launch of 481 new stores. This has brought the company’s total to an impressive count of nearly 3,000 locations. The brand’s success has largely hinged on its focus on optimizing menus and procedures, fortifying brand awareness, and delivering mouth-watering fried chicken and sides.

Operational Improvements in 2023

Under the astute leadership of President Jim Norberg, Krispy Krunchy Chicken has made substantial operational advancements. It has expanded its field support and formed dedicated teams for new store launches, a move that has significantly smoothened and expedited the opening process. The brand has also bolstered its workforce across all departments with gifted individuals from diverse sectors to support its accelerated growth.

Looking Ahead to 2024

As we step into 2024, Krispy Krunchy Chicken is poised to carry forward its momentum and further cement its reputation as a premier fried chicken provider. The brand’s roots can be traced back to Louisiana in 1989, and its store-in-store concept accommodates a variety of retail settings. It offers a unique Cajun-spiced menu that includes chicken, tenders, sides, and honey biscuits, gaining immense popularity among its customers.

Impressive Sales and Expansion

With weekly chicken sales volumes surpassing one million pounds, Krispy Krunchy Chicken has managed to establish an extensive presence in the U.S., operating in 47 states. The brand invites potential partners to explore more about partnership opportunities by visiting their social media pages and website, hinting at the possibility of further expansion.