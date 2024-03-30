Krispy Kreme's Easter and April Fools' Day Bonanza: Deals on Dozens and New Mini Flavors

Krispy Kreme is rolling out tempting specials for both Easter and April Fools' Day, ensuring that doughnut lovers have plenty to celebrate this holiday season. From Easter weekend deals to a playful April Fools' offer, the brand is also introducing a delightful Spring Minis Collection that's bound to add a sweet touch to any celebration.

Advertisment

Sweet Deals and Seasonal Treats

Starting with the Easter weekend, Krispy Kreme is making it irresistible to stock up on their delectable doughnuts. For every purchase of a dozen or 16 doughnuts, customers will be treated to an additional dozen of original glazed doughnuts absolutely free. This offer is valid through Easter Sunday, March 31, making it the perfect opportunity for doughnut enthusiasts to double their joy. But the fun doesn't stop there; April Fools' Day brings another enticing deal. On Monday, April 1, customers who buy a dozen doughnuts can get another dozen of original glazed for just $4.01. This playful promotion is all in good spirits, promising a sweet reward for those in on the joke.

Introducing the Spring Minis Collection

Adding more excitement to the mix, Krispy Kreme is also unveiling its limited-time Spring Minis Collection. This new lineup features four innovative flavors of miniature doughnuts, including a Mini Birds Nest Doughnut adorned with Cadbury Mini Eggs and a Robin's Egg Doughnut dipped in teal icing and finished with daisy sprinkles. These creative concoctions