Krispy Kreme Ushers in Spring 2023 with Four Fresh Mini Doughnut Flavors

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the arrival of spring by introducing an array of four new mini doughnut flavors, available nationwide starting March 19, 2023. This seasonal treat aims to bring a burst of joy and color to its customers, encapsulating the essence of spring with unique decorations and flavors. The Spring Minis Collection is a limited-time offering, inviting customers to indulge in these miniature delights at participating locations across the country, through in-store purchases, pickup, delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website, and an exclusive 8-pack selection at select grocery stores.

Bright, Bite-Sized Blossoms

The Spring Minis Collection introduces four new flavors designed to capture the vibrancy of spring. The lineup includes the Mini Birds Nest Doughnut, the Hatching Chick Doughnut, the Strawberry Egg Doughnut, and the Robin's Egg Doughnut. Each flavor features a unique blend of spring-themed decorations and tastes, from chocolate buttercream topped with Cadbury Mini Eggs to strawberry icing with festive drizzles, catering to a wide range of preferences and delighting customers with their creativity and visual appeal.

A Seasonal Sensation

"We're excited to help our fans 'hatch happy' with these all-new Spring Minis – from the first day of Spring through Easter Sunday," said Dave Skena, global chief brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. The introduction of these mini doughnuts is part of Krispy Kreme's ongoing effort to offer seasonal selections that resonate with customers' celebrations and special occasions. This initiative not only enhances the brand's product range but also strengthens its connection with customers by being a part of their spring festivities.

Convenience Meets Celebration

The availability of the Spring Minis Collection through various channels, including in-shop purchases, pickup, delivery, and at select grocery stores, underscores Krispy Kreme's commitment to accessibility and customer satisfaction. By ensuring that these seasonal treats are within easy reach of customers, the company aims to spread joy and make celebrations more memorable. The inclusion of an 8-pack delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores offers an additional convenience for customers, making it easier to share these sweet treats with family and friends.

As spring unfolds, Krispy Kreme's new mini doughnut flavors stand as a testament to the brand's innovative spirit and dedication to bringing seasonal joy to its customers. These miniature delights not only symbolize the renewal and vibrancy of spring but also offer a sweet, shared experience that enhances the season's celebrations. As customers across the country 'hatch happy' with the Spring Minis Collection, Krispy Kreme continues to solidify its position as a beloved purveyor of festive and flavorful treats.